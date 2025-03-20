Tive Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. (NX Group)

Provides NX Group the Ability to Offer Real-Time Monitoring for Visibility into Temperature, Humidity & Shock Conditions

BOSTON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced they have signed a strategic partnership agreement with Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. (NX Group). Since its founding in 1937, the NX Group has employed its logistical strengths to connect people, businesses, and regions throughout the world, and is committed to providing end-to-end logistics solutions that best meet the needs of its customers and to further improving the quality of its services.

By partnering with Tive, the NX Group is able to offer real-time visibility to its customers Tive’s IoT tracking devices and cloud platform incorporate real-time location, temperature, and humidity monitoring, plus the ability to accurately record the timestamp of cargo shock events via acceleration measurement—which helps NX Group precisely track the state and stability of its cargo.

“At Tive, we are committed to providing end-to-end visibility that empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains with confidence. Our strategic partnership with Nippon Express Holdings ensures that their customers gain unparalleled access to real-time shipment tracking, helping them reduce risk, improve efficiency, and deliver superior service,” says Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO and Founder. “This collaboration not only strengthens NX Group’s value proposition, it helps reinforce Tive’s mission to set new standards in the real-time visibility space—enabling seamless, data-driven decision-making for logistics leaders worldwide.”

After conducting a detailed review of Tive—which included comparing the solution to a variety of alternative monitoring devices and services—the NX Group chose Tive because of its NX Group chose Tive for its advanced real-time visibility solution, which ensures end-to-end tracking, proactive alerts, and seamless supply chain monitoring—backed by a highly-responsive and supportive team.

The NX Group has positioned the semiconductor and healthcare industry as a priority industry in the “NX Group Business Plan 2028 Dynamic Growth 2.0 - Accelerating Sustainable Growth,” and is accordingly accelerating its semiconductor-related and healthcare logistics initiatives.

This partnership will further improve the quality of the Group’s end-to-end transportation services that monitor cargo status, especially those provided to semiconductor-related companies and pharmaceutical-related companies requiring strict temperature, humidity, and shock control.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 900 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About NX Group

Since its inception in 1937, the NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP has expanded its business from Japan to the world, contributing to the development of society by connecting people, companies, and regions through logistics. The NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP has established its presence globally with bases in 57 countries and regions, over 3,000 locations (as of the end of June 2024). Furthermore, in January 2022, the NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP transitioned to a holding company structure and concurrently introduced a new group brand, “NX.”

NX Group website: www.nipponexpress-holdings.com .

NX Group's official LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group

