ZenaTech Signs Seventh LOI to Acquire a Land Survey Company in Southeast Region Contributing to Drone as a Service Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire a seventh land survey engineering company located in Florida, marking the fourth LOI in the Southeast region. The company has closed one acquisition in this region to date so upon completion, this would be the second closed acquisition in the Southeast Region. Having two locations in this region will serve as a launchpad to further regional development and ZenaTech’s national DaaS business model bringing the speed and precision of AI drone solutions in a convenient subscription or pay-per-use business model to commercial and government customers.

“Florida is strategic to our Drone as a Service strategy as it offers year-round flying conditions, a favorable innovation environment including consistent state-wide regulations, and existing government drone use for public safety, disaster response, and transportation monitoring. With growing commercial sector interest in agriculture, real estate, construction, and industrial inspection applications, we see multiple growth paths to help customers use drones to drive extraordinary efficiencies,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaTech’s Drones as a Service or DaaS model is similar to Software as a Service (SaaS), but instead of providing software solutions over the Internet, the company will offer ZenaDrone solutions and services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for manual or time-consuming tasks achieving more insight and precision, such as for surveying, inspections, security and law enforcement, or precision agriculture applications, without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves.

The DaaS business model offers customers such as government agencies, real estate developers, construction firms, farmers or energy companies reduced upfront costs as there is no need to purchase expensive drones, as well as convenience, as there is no need to manage maintenance and operation. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and enables access to advanced drone technology sensors or attachments like spraying, without the need for specialized training.

Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, designing, and executing roads, bridges, and building projects for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using more traditional photogrammetry methods.

According to Fact.MR, the global drone surveying market is poised for substantial growth and is expected to be worth over USD $8 billion globally by 2030. This market is expanding at a CAGR of 15-20%, driven by increasing demand from industries such as construction, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

