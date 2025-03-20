VERB to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call on Tuesday, March, 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS and LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), the company behind MARKET.live, the livestream social shopping platform, telehealth platforms VANITYPrescribed.com and GoodGirlRx.com, and GO FUND YOURSELF.show, the TV show disrupting crowdfunding, today announced that VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VERB Q4 and FY 2024 Earnings Call

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

To access by phone: Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Meeting Link: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13728166&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 04:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, April 08, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET.

Toll Free:1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13752553

Replay Expiry: April 8th at 11:59 PM ET

ABOUT VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company operates three business units, each of which leverages its social commerce technology and video marketing expertise. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of e-commerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously. GO FUND YOURSELF!, is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons. VANITYPrescribed.com and GoodGirlRx.com are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices — without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups. GoodGirlRx.com, a partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.

The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC and the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@verb.tech



