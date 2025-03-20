East Baton Rouge Conducts First-Ever Online Sheriff's Sale on Bid4Assets

East Baton Rouge’s first virtual sheriff’s sale is scheduled for April 9

EAST BATON ROUGE, La., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The East Baton Rouge, Louisiana sheriff’s office has selected Bid4Assets, the leading online marketplace for government foreclosure auctions, to host the parish’s first-ever virtual sheriff’s sale. The first sale is scheduled for April 2. Prospective bidders must register a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $500 deposit to participate.

This move follows the successful implementation of online sheriff’s sales in several other Louisiana Parishes using Bid4Assets, including Tangipahoa Parish, Ouachita Parish, and Lafourche Parish. By utilizing Bid4Assets, East Baton Rouge aims to reach a wider audience of potential buyers, thereby maximizing the returns on sold properties and benefiting the local community.

"Transitioning to an online platform for our sheriff's sales was a strategic decision to enhance transparency and accessibility,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. “We are committed to serving our community effectively, and this partnership with Bid4Assets allows us to do just that."

Bid4Assets collaborated with sheriffs, attorneys and legislators to help pass Senate Bill 140, which was signed into law in 2023. The bill gave Louisiana sheriffs the option, but not the mandate, to conduct foreclosure auctions online.

"It is an honor to be working with East Baton Rouge Parish on their first online sheriff's sale,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis. “We are committed to providing a seamless and efficient auction experience, and we look forward to helping the Parish achieve its goals."

For more information on the upcoming sheriff's sale and to view the list of available properties, visit www.bid4assets.com/ebrsheriffsale.

About Bid4Assets



Bid4Assets is one of the world’s leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 150,000 properties grossing more than $1.8 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

Contact:

Sean McLaughlin

Marketing Manager

sean@bid4assets.com

(301) 562-3427

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.