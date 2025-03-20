Submit Release
Deputy Minister Alvin Botes leads symposium on SA’s foreign policy approach in Sandton, 24 Mar

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will host a symposium on South Africa’s foreign policy approach on Monday, 24 March 2025, in Sandton. The event will be held in partnership with the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA). 

The symposium will focus on South Africa’s foreign policy priorities and address pressing diplomatic challenges.  Additionally, the symposium will assess the sustainability of South Africa’s regional security engagements, particularly its role in peacekeeping operations.

With the country holding the G20 presidency amid geopolitical tensions, discussions will highlight strategies for leveraging this position to advance global influence while mitigating diplomatic risks. 

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 24 March 2025
Time: 13h30 for 14h00
Venue: Focus Rooms, Heaton Lane, Sandton

RSVP: Mpho Rakgakole, rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

