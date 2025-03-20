Deputy Minister Buti Manamela leads 2025 Mandela-Sobukwe Pop-Up Leadership Camp in Eastern Cape, 21 Mar

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela to lead the 2025 Mandela-Sobukwe Pop-Up Leadership Camp at Nelson Mandela University, Eastern Cape

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr. Buti Manamela, will lead and deliver the keynote address at the Mandela-Sobukwe Pop-Up Leadership Camp (Peer Leadership Retreat), taking place at Nelson Mandela University’s Ocean Sciences Campus in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

Launched in 2023, the Mandela-Sobukwe Leadership Camp is an annual initiative dedicated to nurturing leadership among young people, empowering them to shape the future of our nation. This platform equips youth with the skills and resilience to address pressing societal challenges, including gender-based violence, mental health concerns, safety issues, health epidemics, skills shortages, and broader socio-economic struggles.

This year’s Leadership Camp coincides with Human Rights Day, adding a significant dimension to the event. To mark the occasion, participants will join a Human Rights Day march at Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega, reaffirming their commitment to justice, equality, and the protection of fundamental rights for all

The Leadership Camp will convene 45 young student leaders from public universities, TVET colleges, and Community Education Colleges (CET), most of them selected through the Higher Health’s Peer Educator Programme. The aim is to develop young change agents to influence the future of the nation, the African continent, and the world at large.

The camp serves as a platform for young aspiring leaders to converge, discuss innovative ideas, and brainstorm new ways of dealing with challenges that the South African youth are confronted with.

Members of the media are invited to the Leadership Camp, as follows:

Deputy Minister’s Opening Address:

Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Time: 18h00

Venue: Nelson Mandela University, Ocean Sciences Campus, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

Hike with the Deputy Minister

Date: Friday, 21 March 2025

Time: 8h00

Venue: Derrick Ferreira Stadium – Kariega

For more information contact:

Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239