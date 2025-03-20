PubMatic’s Connect Platform for Curation Delivers for Publishers: Drives 25%+ Higher eCPMs, Incremental Revenue and Diverse Demand

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announces the success and impact of its Connect platform in driving incremental revenue and efficiency for publishers and advertisers through curated programmatic advertising deals.

Curated programmatic deals are emerging as the future of efficient, privacy-first digital marketing. Recognizing this shift five years ago, PubMatic invested in building Connect, a pioneering curation platform that seamlessly integrates with Activate, its streamlined media activation platform connecting buyers, data partners, commerce media networks, and publishers in an optimized supply path that unlocks new efficiencies, revenue streams, and stronger audience engagement.

Today, with more than 190 premium data partners, purchase-based insights from the leading commerce media networks like Instacart, Intuit and Western Union and integration across PubMatic’s 800 billion+ daily omnichannel impressions that span across CTV, mobile app, and web display, PubMatic’s Connect platform is at the forefront of the curation movement, driving incremental success across the most robust programmatic footprint with high-quality data signals and continuous campaign optimization powered by AI and managed services. With the full power of PubMatic’s integrated platform, curation evolves beyond the packaging of data and inventory into the continuous optimization of data-driven campaigns to deliver results across the entire digital advertising ecosystem.

Key Achievements Discovered for Publishers1:

Revenue Uplift : Many publishers opted into PubMatic’s curation tools have seen up to 5% incremental daily deal revenue uplift, with some publishers seeing as much as 10%+ increase.

: Many publishers opted into PubMatic’s curation tools have seen up to 5% incremental daily deal revenue uplift, with some publishers seeing as much as 10%+ increase. Diverse Demand : Up to 14 percentage point increase in spending from a broader range of buyers, indicating access to a more diverse demand landscape.

: Up to 14 percentage point increase in spending from a broader range of buyers, indicating access to a more diverse demand landscape. Higher eCPMs: A remarkable 25%+ increase in eCPMs compared to non-curated deals.



For instance, Minute Media has seen incremental uplift on curated deals across the PubMatic platform, with a meaningful increase in eCPMs for inventory discovered through curated auction packages. “In addition to our direct sales operations, curation provides another way to tap into incremental budgets across our premium supply portfolio," said Tom Webster, General Manager, Video & SSP at Minute Media. "Because of PubMatic's platform, we have seen an increase of inventory discovered through curated auction packages focused on reaching engaged and passionate sports audiences."

For advertisers and agencies, curation delivers a clear value – premium, high-quality inventory enhanced with valuable data sets for targeting precision and cost efficiency. By leveraging PubMatic’s Connect, buyers can access first-party data and unique commerce-driven audience segments directly at the publisher level, reducing data loss and match inefficiencies. Historically, campaigns with data applied via Connect have seen CPM improve by 37% when compared to campaigns where the same data is applied on the buy-side.

“When we activate using curation, we see a significant lift in our ability to win impressions against key audiences, as the fidelity improves when you get closer to the supply,” stated Jean Fitzpatrick, EVP of Investment Strategy at IPG Mediabrands in PubMatic’s Executive Dialogue series. “PubMatic has a history of building trust and technology integrations with publishers, which benefits our agencies and ultimately, our clients.”

“As the industry embraces privacy-first advertising, first-party data strategies, and AI-driven audience curation, PubMatic’s Connect stands at the center of it all—bridging media buyers, premium publishers, and curated audiences for optimal results,” says Howard Luks, VP of Audience Solutions at PubMatic. “By showcasing not just the success for buyers but also the tangible opportunities for publishers, we're validating our approach to strengthening the entire supply chain. Connect's ability to drive more diverse demand, higher CPMs and tangible revenue uplifts for publishers while simultaneously offering advertisers enhanced targeting precision is proof that curation is a win-win proposition.”

