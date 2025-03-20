Nokhu is Here: A New Era for Car Camping & Storage

Loveland, CO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PACK Products is now Nokhu. The brand that revolutionized portable car storage with the PACK Rack is evolving with a bold new identity—and a powerful new partnership. Founder and CEO Evan Packard is officially rebranding PACK as Nokhu, and industry veteran Evan Currid, founder of Tepui Tents (acquired by Thule) and HitchFire, is joining as partner and Brand Manager. With this transformation, Nokhu is now the official home of the PACK Rack and is launching its newest innovation, the Nokhu Mini Rack, a height-adjustable, expandable storage rack that maximizes trunk space for SUVs, minivans, and hatchbacks. Together, these products form the foundation of Nokhu’s mission: making it easier, faster, and more organized for adventurers to pack, travel, and explore.

Adventure begins in your vehicle. Before hitting the trail, setting up camp, or heading out on the road, every explorer needs a reliable way to store and organize their gear. Nokhu is solving this challenge by designing vehicle-based storage and camping solutions that help adventurers get on the road faster, with less hassle.

“Nokhu is about making adventure easier,” said Packard. “With this rebrand, we’re not just evolving the name—we’re doubling down on innovation and efficiency. With Evan Currid now on board as a partner, Nokhu is positioned to take vehicle storage and camping solutions to a whole new level.”

Currid added, “I’ve spent my career building brands that enhance the outdoor experience. Nokhu is tackling a critical piece of that journey—helping people get out there without the stress of disorganized gear or inefficient setups.”

The Future of Nokhu

As Nokhu steps into this new chapter, it remains committed to creating high-performance vehicle storage and camping solutions that simplify adventure. The PACK Rack continues as a flagship product, now joined by the all-new Nokhu Mini Rack. The Nokhu Mini Rack expands from 30”x25” to 50”x25”, sets up in under 30 seconds, and maximizes trunk space so adventurers can stay organized and ready to go. Whether overlanding, road-tripping, or heading out for a weekend getaway, Nokhu is redefining how people pack, travel, and explore—so they can spend less time organizing and more time adventuring.

For more information, visit nokhugear.com.

