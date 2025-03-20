BriteCore Named “Best P&C InsurTech Solution” in 9th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Recognition Highlights BriteCore’s Leadership in Cloud-Native Policy Administration Software for P&C Insurers

San Mateo, CA, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of cloud-based policy administration solutions for P&C insurers, has been named the winner of the Best P&C InsurTech Solution award in the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores BriteCore’s commitment to delivering an innovative, cloud-native core insurance solution that enables insurers to gain agility, scale efficiently, and enhance operational excellence.

A Breakthrough Solution for P&C Insurers

For over a decade, BriteCore has provided insurers and MGAs with a cloud-native, comprehensive core insurance platform designed to streamline policy administration, billing, and claims management. The BriteCore Platform offers key capabilities that help insurers modernize operations and compete in a rapidly evolving marketplace:

Modern Core System: An all-in-one suite for policy administration, underwriting, rating, billing, and claims, enabling insurers to enhance efficiency and agility.

Digital Portals for Agents & Policyholders: User-friendly self-service portals that improve the insurance experience and provide 24/7 access to policy and claims information.

AI-Powered Analytics & Dashboards: Role-based dashboards, advanced analytics and standard reporting to drive data-driven decision-making and optimize business performance.

Flexible Workflow Automation: Streamlining routine tasks to improve productivity and reduce operational costs.

Seamless API Integrations: Interoperability with third-party solutions for enhanced flexibility within the P&C insurance ecosystem.

"Winning the Best P&C InsurTech Solution award is a testament to BriteCore’s relentless focus on innovation and customer success," said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. "We are committed to equipping P&C insurers with the advanced technology they need to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry. This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering cloud-native, flexible, and data-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and enable insurers to thrive."

Now in its ninth year, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies, and products shaping the global financial services industry. The 2025 awards saw an overwhelming response, with over 4,500 nominations from top FinTech companies worldwide.

To see the full list of 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners, visit: FinTech Breakthrough awards.

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com.

Amede Hungerford BriteCore 925-997-0664 amede.hungerford@britecore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.