KICK Announces KICK Partner Fast Track Program with OTK Subsidiary Cross Realm Inc.

SEATTLE, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, popular streaming platform KICK , in partnership with Cross Realm Inc. — an autonomous subsidiary of influencer-led media company OTK — announced the new KICK Partner Fast Track program, which will be available for a limited time in 2025.

The KICK Partner Fast Track program was created to expedite the application process for KICK’s creator program by simplifying the requirements needed to become a partner. Streamers with 100 or more average viewers will be eligible to skip the general requirements and get fast-tracked through the KICK partner application process.

Cross Realm Inc. is a new marketing branch overseen by One True King (OTK), created to introduce innovative marketing techniques and integrate creators, brands, game developers, and publishers in one collaborative ecosystem. With a strong focus on leveraging the team’s decades' worth of industry experience, Cross Realm Inc. was created with the goal of becoming a premier marketing agency within the gaming landscape recognized for its strategic, creative, and results-driven campaigns that elevate clients’ brands and titles to new heights.

The new Fast Track program aims to optimize the overall experience for creators who participate by providing a personal partner manager, flexible streaming and content schedules, flexible pay plans, and ad-free viewing for their audiences.

KICK Partner Fast Track Key Features:

No Hour Requirements: No minimum or maximum streaming hours



Direct Partner Manager: Personal contact with a dedicated KICK Partner Manager



95/5 Sub Split: Industry-leading revenue sharing on subscriptions



Ad-Free Viewing: Provide your audience with an ad-free viewing experience



Customizable Pay Plans: See your revenue generated as soon as your stream ends and choose between weekly or monthly payments



The KICK Partner Fast Track program launches later this year. For future updates, be sure to follow Cross Realm and KICK on X (Twitter).

A full press kit, including logos and key art, can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/Kick-CrossRealm-Press-Kit .

About KICK

Since launching in 2022, KICK has become a leading platform for content creation. KICK is redefining live streaming culture by being fiercely creator first, offering the best subscription splits and launching the highly successful and groundbreaking KICK Partner Program. KICK entertains over 55 million users every day across the world and prioritizes the privacy and safety of all members.

About Cross Realm Inc.

Cross Realm Inc. is a subsidiary of OTK Network that leverages data, creativity, and industry expertise to connect game developers and brands with global audiences. Through strategic partnerships and innovative marketing, we bridge the gap between creators, consumers, brands, and developers, driving meaningful engagement and growth.

