Reflect Scientific Inc. Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

OREM, Utah, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (OTC: RSCF), a leading provider of cryogenic cooling and laboratory equipment, is pleased to announce a significant increase in revenue for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company experienced strong financial growth, driven by increased demand for its Cryometrix ultra-low temperature freezers and solvent chillers and expanded sales in the life sciences and cold chain logistics sectors.

Reflect Scientific’s revenue for 2024 increased substantially compared to 2023, reflecting a rebound in customer demand, strategic product innovations, and strong market positioning. The company’s expansion into refrigerated transport solutions using its proprietary liquid nitrogen cooling technology contributed significantly to revenue growth.

Key Highlights from 2024:

Revenue Growth: Reflect Scientific's total revenue increased strongly compared to 2023, reversing the prior year’s industry-wide slowdown.

Expansion in Key Markets: Sales of Cryometrix ultra-low-temperature freezers and solvent chillers experienced higher adoption rates in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and natural product extraction industries.

Innovation and Sustainability: The company’s eco-friendly, liquid nitrogen-based cooling technology gained wider recognition, particularly in refrigerated transport, offering a cost-effective and pollutant-free alternative to traditional diesel-powered refrigeration systems.

Strong Financial Position: Reflect Scientific maintained a solid financial position, with improved profitability margins and operational efficiencies achieved through strategic cost management and supply chain optimizations.

Reflect Scientific’s CEO, Kim Boyce, commented on the results, stating:

"We are extremely pleased with our performance in 2024, as it reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, energy-efficient cooling solutions to our customers. The strong revenue increase highlights the success of our Cryometrix technology, which continues to disrupt the life sciences and cold chain logistics industries with its efficiency, reliability, and environmental benefits. As we move into 2025, we remain focused on further expanding our market presence and enhancing our product portfolio to sustain long-term growth."

Looking Ahead

Reflect Scientific remains committed to advancing its cutting-edge cooling technologies to meet the growing demands of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and industrial sectors. The company is actively exploring new product enhancements, strategic partnerships, and market expansion opportunities to build on its strong momentum in 2025.

About Reflect Scientific Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc. (OTC: RSCF) provides advanced cryogenic cooling and laboratory equipment solutions, serving the life sciences, biotechnology, and transportation industries. The company's proprietary Cryometrix™ freezers and solvent chillers are designed for high-efficiency, ultra-low temperature storage and processing. Reflect Scientific continues innovating with sustainable, eco-friendly cooling solutions that offer superior performance to conventional refrigeration technologies. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”

Contact Investor Relations 801-607-1039 info@reflectscientific.com

