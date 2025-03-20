Axonius Unveils Unified Identity Management & Security Solution to Centralize IAM Program Operations

Axonius Identities Consolidates Identity Lifecycle Management, Governance, Security Posture Management, Threat Detection & Response to Drive Proactive IAM Program Teams

DALLAS, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, today announced the launch of Axonius Identities, a first-of-its-kind product backed by asset intelligence to unify identity management, governance, and security across enterprise IAM programs. Announced at the Axonius Adapt conference in Dallas, TX, this new product addresses the growing challenges of identity and access management by bridging IT and Security needs alike within a single operational platform.

“Managing identities across complex environments requires an integrated and comprehensive approach,” said Amir Ofek, CEO of AxoniusX, an innovation incubator within Axonius with a dedicated focus on bringing new products to market. “Axonius Identities unifies governance, security, posture and compliance to provide organizations with the visibility and automation they need to take a proactive approach to identity security—eliminating silos, dramatically reducing time to value and reducing risk at scale.”

Axonius Identities enables organizations to continuously discover, govern, optimize, and secure every identity—both human and non-human (NHI)—while automating compliance workflows and identity lifecycle management. Unlike fragmented point solutions, Axonius Identities integrates Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR), and Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) into a single, cohesive product, correlating identity data with the entirety of an organization's cyber asset data to provide a comprehensive view into the entire ecosystem.

Industry experts recognize the transformative impact of Axonius Identities. Garrett Bekker, Principal Research Analyst at 451 Research, noted that managing identities across modern enterprises is more complex than ever, and Axonius Identities simplifies this challenge by unifying governance, security, and compliance—enhancing visibility, automation, and risk mitigation at scale.

Axonius already has customers successfully leveraging the Identities product, including a leading US insurance company and one of the largest multi-billion dollar global industrial conglomerates. These organizations are using Axonius Identities to consolidate identity data into a single source of truth, enhancing policy enforcement, improving threat detection, gaining deeper role mining insights, and automating lifecycle management—without adding unnecessary complexity.

As identity threats grow more sophisticated, security leaders are calling for deeper integration between identity governance and security. Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst of KuppingerCole, noted the ecosystem shift from static role-based access to dynamic, flexible rule management. “The challenge that most organizations face is having disparate identity tools, making it difficult to consistently enforce least privilege access,” said Kuppinger. “Axonius is addressing this challenge in a promising way by consolidating all identity artifacts into a single data model, allowing them to suggest and apply rules that automatically cascade across every system and application, reducing permission sprawl and adapting to lifecycle changes. Organizations that take a dynamic rule-based approach will be able to proactively improve their identity hygiene.”

With its advanced AI engine, Axonius Identities delivers unparalleled capabilities in recommending optimal policies, automations, and entitlement rightsizing, ensuring a fast time to value and an efficient Identity Management program. The comprehensive approach to identity discovery, identity security posture management, entitlement management, access certification, and identity lifecycle automation empowers enterprises to eliminate identity silos, enforce policies, and mitigate risks—ensuring full compliance and security at scale.

Axonius brings a proven track record of managing large scale environments into the identity landscape, with seamless integrations across every identity provider, security tool, and SaaS application to deliver complete coverage with less overhead than traditional identity governance solutions, accelerating time-to-value for IAM program teams.

About Axonius

Axonius transforms asset intelligence into intelligent action. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization’s IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence. Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers the lifecycle of millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

Bring truth to action with Axonius. Learn more at www.axonius.com .

Media Contact:

press@axonius.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.