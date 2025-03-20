Beyond Identity and Nametag Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Identity & Access Management Using Deepfake Defense™ Identity Verification

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Identity , the only access management platform engineered to prevent identity and device-based threats, and Nametag , the leading provider of integrated identity verification and account protection solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to address critical enterprise security challenges related to multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO).

Sophisticated Identity-Based Attacks Require Stronger Defenses

As a modern Identity & Access Management (IAM) platform, Beyond Identity delivers high assurance defenses against identity- and device-based threats with their phishing-resistant MFA, device trust, and SSO solutions. Threat actors, however, continue to evolve. Today, organizations face everything from simple password compromise to sophisticated AI-powered impersonation targeting end-users and IT administrators. According to Crowdstrike’s 2025 Global Threat Report , “Adversaries increasingly adopted genAI [generative AI] throughout 2024, particularly in support of social engineering efforts and high-tempo IO [intelligence operations] campaigns.”

Traditional authentication practices are no longer sufficient to protect sensitive accounts and systems against today’s bad actors. The partnership between Beyond Identity and Nametag reflects the belief that successfully eliminating genAI social engineering and account takeovers requires securing both a user’s credential and all lifecycle operations tied to it, such as onboarding, account recovery, reverification and step-up authentication.

“Our platform is built to ensure that only trusted users and secure devices can gain and maintain access. Nametag’s relentless focus on security aligns perfectly with our approach to access management. Only Nametag’s identity verification technology delivers the level of identity assurance we look for to strengthen our platform in the age of generative AI and deepfake impersonation. This partnership will deliver the world’s first complete Identity & Access Management solution to fully safeguard enterprises against current and emerging identity threats,” said Jasson Casey, CEO at Beyond Identity.

Addressing Critical Enterprise Security Challenges with Robust Identity Verification

By integrating Nametag’s Deepfake Defense™ identity verification engine into Beyond Identity’s secure access platform, the companies will protect the entire user lifecycle. The partnership aims to provide enterprises with:

Seamless Credential Provisioning: Using Nametag identity verification to validate the authenticity of new workforce users, protecting first-time Beyond Identity passkey enrollment.

Using Nametag identity verification to validate the authenticity of new workforce users, protecting first-time Beyond Identity passkey enrollment. Secure Account Recovery: Reducing costs and eliminating support tickets by enabling users to reset their own Beyond Identity passkeys after completing Nametag identity verification.

Reducing costs and eliminating support tickets by enabling users to reset their own Beyond Identity passkeys after completing Nametag identity verification. High-Assurance Authentication: Enhancing security and preventing breaches by integrating Nametag Deepfake Defense identity verification into continuous authentication protocols.



“This partnership marks a significant step forward in redefining enterprise access management,” said Aaron Painter, CEO at Nametag. “As enterprises increasingly move toward passwordless authentication, it is becoming crucial to integrate high-assurance identity verification throughout the user journey. We’re delighted to partner with Beyond Identity, who demonstrate visionary leadership in Identity & Access Management, to deliver a security-first IAM platform with Nametag identity verification at the core.”

About Beyond Identity

Beyond Identity is the only identity and access management (IAM) platform engineered to eliminate identity-based threats. Built on a secure-by-design architecture, Beyond Identity categorically prevents entire classes of attack vectors targeting user credentials and devices, which are the primary sources of enterprise risk. The Beyond Identity Secure Access platform delivers phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), device security for managed and unmanaged devices, frictionless access experience on any device, and precise risk-based access controls that account for integrated risk signals. Leading organizations, including Snowflake, Cornell University, Charlotte Hornets, and the City of Albany, trust Beyond Identity to remove access risks and achieve zero trust maturity. Learn more at beyondidentity.com .

About Nametag

Nametag provides integrated identity verification and account protection solutions that prevent modern impersonation threats and streamline user experiences. Powered by Deepfake Defense™, Nametag detects and blocks sophisticated attacks which bypass other, outdated approaches to user verification, delivering the highest possible level of identity assurance. Nametag’s out-of-the-box solutions help enterprises secure their entire user account lifecycle, from onboarding through recovery, while ensuring compliance with the latest privacy standards. Security-conscious enterprises trust Nametag to protect their businesses and reduce IT and support costs. For more information, visit getnametag.com .

Nametag Media Contact:

Jennifer Schenberg

PenVine PR for Nametag

917-445-4454

jennifer@penvine.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7541ab64-de40-4bba-8a87-80f6971f3b1a

Beyond Identity and Nametag Announce Strategic Partnership Nametag’s Deepfake Defense™ identity verification engine integration with Beyond Identity’s secure access platform protects the entire user lifecycle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.