New Book “Retention” Reveals the No-Cost Strategy to Keep Your Best Employees from Walking Out the Door

Martin Gibbons’ new book exposes why employees really quit—and how managers can make them want to stay.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tired of Losing Great Employees? This New Book Shows You How to Keep Them—Without Spending a DimeHigh staff turnover is draining businesses—and it’s not because of salaries or perks. In Retention: The Manager’s Guide to Staff Retention Even If You Don’t Have a Budget, award-winning CEO Martin Gibbons debunks the myths about why employees leave and reveals a straightforward, no-cost strategy to keep them long-term.Unlike conventional retention advice that focuses on pay raises and benefits, Retention gets to the heart of the problem: hiring people who are a natural fit for the job and work environment. Gibbons explains why most hiring decisions are made on the wrong criteria—and how a simple shift in approach can turn your staff into long-term, engaged team members.What You’ll Learn in “Retention”:1) Why high salaries don’t guarantee loyalty—and what does.2) The #1 hiring mistake that leads to quick exits.3) How to spot a candidate who will thrive in your business before they even start.4) A simple 3-step system to retain employees without increasing costs.5) The real reason people quit (hint: it’s not just about money).Martin Gibbons, CEO of PeopleMaps Ltd, has spent decades studying recruitment psychology and helping businesses solve the retention crisis. Named CEO of the Year, Gibbons has revolutionized how companies hire and keep their best people—without wasting money on unnecessary incentives.Get Your Copy Today:Retention is available in hardback at Waterstones and Amazon for £26. However, readers can get the Kindle version directly from PeopleMaps for only £4.99 using a special discount code.

