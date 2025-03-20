Highwire Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2024, Elevates Michael Byrnes to Chief Growth Officer

Agency’s agile model and full-suite capabilities continue to attract premier brands and industry game-changers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a strategic marketing communications agency partnering with brands at the intersection of innovation and industry, today announced double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in 2024. This momentum reflects the agency’s ability to deliver integrated, insight-driven programs and campaigns that help brands navigate an increasingly complex business landscape.

In 2024, Highwire welcomed new clients, including SolarWinds and Bitwarden, while substantially expanding engagements with existing clients. The agency made significant investments in advanced AI-backed tools and data expertise, further strengthening its ability to craft tailored, high-impact strategic communications and marketing programs for clients across B2B technology, cybersecurity, healthcare, financial services, energy and sustainability, and beyond.

A Growth-Oriented Approach for a New Era

To sustain and accelerate this momentum, Highwire has promoted Michael Byrnes to Chief Growth Officer. Byrnes, who previously led Highwire’s healthcare practice, has been instrumental in shaping the agency’s insights-driven approach and strengthening its reputation as a strategic partner for some of the world’s most influential brands. In this new role, he will drive Highwire’s continued expansion, ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of marketing and communications innovation. Byrnes will also be pivotal as Highwire pursues additive services and partnerships through acquisition and will maintain oversight of the agency's growing healthcare practice.

“Our continued success comes from our ability to be both a strategic partner and an execution powerhouse -- It’s why we’ve consistently outperformed the market since our inception. Highwire’s unique model provides the best of both worlds: the scale and sophistication of a full-service firm with the agility and deep partnership of a boutique,” said Carol Carrubba, interim CEO at Highwire. “Michael’s thoughtful leadership with clients and proven track record make him an invaluable partner to clients and teams. As chief growth officer, Michael will ensure we continue to push boundaries, expand our capabilities, and meet the market’s demand for a truly integrated communications partner.”

With 20 years of experience across healthcare, high-tech, and corporate communications, Byrnes sees an enormous opportunity for brands to rethink their approach to storytelling and engagement in an AI-driven world.

“Technology is disrupting every industry, and companies need partners who can help them communicate with clarity and confidence,” said Byrnes. “Highwire sits at the intersection of industry and innovation, helping brands tell compelling stories and build trust in an environment of constant change.”

About Highwire PR

Highwire is a strategic marketing and communications agency that propels innovation-driven companies through bold storytelling, deep industry expertise, and tenacious execution. With roots in journalism and Silicon Valley, Highwire sets the standard for high-impact communications and marketing, connecting reputation to revenue. Highwire’s fully integrated programs leverage digital and social media channels, media relations, and editorial and creative services to drive businesses forward. Highwire's client portfolio includes leaders in enterprise and B2B technology, AI, cybersecurity, energy and financial services. In healthcare, clients span MedTech, diagnostics, pharma, digital health and more. For more information, please visit www.highwirepr.com or @highwirepr .

