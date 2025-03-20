Intravenous Equipment Market is Projected US$ 35,2670 Million, Expanding at 5.9% CAGR by 2035 | Fact.MR Analysis

Global Intravenous Equipment Market Poised for Significant Growth amid Rising Healthcare Demands and Technological Innovations

Rockville, MD, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global intravenous (IV) equipment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 19,881 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of (2025 to 2035).

The worldwide market for intravenous (IV) equipment continues its rapid growth due to improving technology and increasing rates of chronic diseases as well as a growing aging population. The routine use of IV equipment such as IV catheters and infusion pumps with administration sets and securement devices and needleless connectors enables modern healthcare professionals to provide safe and efficient fluid delivery services with medications and nutrition contents. The market has growing momentum because of increasing hospital population and expanding home healthcare services while safety standards for IV therapy administration rise.

Various fundamental factors drive rapid market transformation in the IV equipment field. The rising frequencies of cancer together with diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses have created increased requirements for intravenous therapy solutions. Cardiovascular diseases led to approximately 32% deaths per year according to the World Health Organization (WHO) that underscores the need for better intravenous treatments.

Modern infusion technology such as smart pumps and closed system transfer devices and AI-based IV administration systems have enhanced precision and cut down mistakes while strengthening patient protection.

The home healthcare industry continues to expand because medical professionals need portable IV equipment that elderly patients can use during long-term intravenous care outside hospitals.

Significant healthcare investments by nations such as the United States together with China and India mainly focus on infrastructure advancement which expands patient access to intravenous therapy.

The Fact.MR analyst reports that businesses generate new methods to satisfy growing healthcare treatment requirements.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7710

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global intravenous (IV) equipment market is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR and reach US$ 35,270 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an opportunity of US$ 3,676 million growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 to 2024

growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2024 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 35.4% in 2035

in 2035 Predominating market players include Braun Melsungen AG, and BD among others

IV Catheters under type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4,737 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 8,725 million collectively

“The intravenous equipment market stands on the edge of major development because healthcare requirements along with technological advancements continue to lead growth rates forward” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Intravenous Equipment Market:

Braun Melsungen AG; 3M; Terumo Corporation; Abbott; Teleflex Incorporated; BD; Henry Schein, Inc.; Smiths Medical; Baxter.; Ascor S.A.; Moog Inc.; AngioDynamics.; ICU Medical, Inc.; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; Animas LLC; arcomed ag; International WIN, LTD.; The Metrix Company; Other Prominent Players.



Market Development

Manufacturers operating in emerging markets are growing their production facilities because these countries demand a rising number of affordable IV treatment solutions. Production of IV equipment within China and India experiences rapid growth because the governments support manufacturers through incentives and these facilities benefit from cheaper production expenses.

The manufacturing sector of IV equipment demonstrates strong investment commitment to implementation of automation systems and artificial intelligence through smart technology. For instance:

The company B.Braun released an AI-controlled smart infusion pump system for real-time system monitoring applications.

The company Smiths Medical formed an agreement with significant U.S. hospital institutions to adopt needle-free connectors for IV tubing which helps cut down needle-related injuries.

The availability of IV solutions faces supply chain disruptions which requires companies to take active steps toward resolving the situation.

International facilities operated by Baxter International supply intravenous products to meet rising demands throughout the United States.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) boosted its manufacturing capability for IV catheters and administration sets to fulfil the rising market need.

Recent Developments:

BD Expands IV Solutions Portfolio (January 2024)

B. Braun Launches AI-Powered Smart Infusion Pump (December 2023)

Smiths Medical Partners with Hospitals for Needle-Free IV Connectors (November 2023)

China’s Mindray Introduces Cost-Effective Infusion Systems (October 2023)

ICU Medical Acquires Medline’s IV Solutions Division (August 2023)

Intravenous Equipment Industry News:

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Enlarges IV Solutions Portfolio (January 2024) - The firm took a step to expand its IV catheters and infusion set products while focusing on infection prevention systems and patient safety improvements. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) introduced a next-generation closed IV catheter system designed to reduce bloodstream infections.

Braun Introduces Smart Infusion Pump Featuring AI (December 2023) - There was a fresh B. Braun series of intelligent infusion pumps based on AI arriving on the shelves to provide elevated standards of safety in medication administration functions. Two primary goals are met by the system through pairing with electronic health records (EHRs) which prevents mistake occurrence while providing enhanced treatment output.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7710

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global IV equipment market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (IV Catheters, Administration Sets {Solution Administration Sets, Blood Administration Sets}, Infusion Pumps, Securement Devices, Stopcocks & Check Valves, Drip Chambers, Needleless Connectors, and Other IV Equipment), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Home Care, and Ambulatory Care Centers) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

The global IV tubing sets and accessories market is expected to be worth US$ 1,206.4 million in 2024. The market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2034. The market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 1,750.5 million by 2034.

The global peripheral IV catheter market size is estimated to be US$ 1,058.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% and reach US$ 1,865.4 million by 2034.

Cost-effectiveness and enhanced observed outcomes of home infusion therapy are poised to push the global market from a value of US$ 36.29 billion in 2024 to US$ 83.02 billion by 2034-end. As assessed in the latest research report published by Fact.MR, the global home infusion market has been forecasted to increase at 8.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The global cannula market is expected to reach USD 426.3 million by 2035, up from USD 211.1 million in 2024. The market is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The global syringes and cannulas market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 19.1 billion in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach US$ 27.2 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.