PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 19, 2025 "Too late the hero": Senator Bong Go expresses sentiments on upcoming Senate hearing regarding Duterte's arrest and transfer to The Hague Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his sentiments on the upcoming Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing on the arrest and transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague, hoping if it could still reverse the current situation now that Duterte is already in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Senator Go, while expressing respect for the Senate's initiative, remained skeptical about its potential impact. "Tungkol dun sa tanong mo about the hearing tomorrow, I respect the initiative of Senator Imee Marcos to hold the Senate inquiry. Karapatan naman n'ya 'yan bilang chairperson po ng foreign relations," he said in an ambush interview on March 19 in Mabalacat City, Pampanga. "At ako bilang miyembro, sinasabi ko lang rin po ang aking mga hinanakit na parang too late na po eh. 'Yan ang tinatawag na too late the hero na po. Maibabalik mo ba si Tatay Digong dito? Kung maibabalik mo kahit araw-araw tayo mag-hearing," he remarked. Set for March 20, the hearing--initiated by Senator Imee Marcos--aims to examine the circumstances of Duterte's arrest, focusing on whether due process was followed and whether Philippine laws were violated in the process. Marcos has also underscored the need to clarify the extent of the Philippine government's cooperation with international law enforcement agencies. For his part, Senator Go acknowledged that legal questions surrounding Duterte's arrest might still warrant discussion. "Maybe, pag-usapan ano 'yung mga batas na nalabag sa kanyang paghuli sa kanya. 'Yon, maaring pag-usapan," he said. "But, too late the hero na po. Tapos na. Maibabalik n'yo pa ba si Tatay Digong dito?" Nevertheless, he reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Duterte's family and continuing the former president's advocacy for public service. As the country heads toward another election season, he emphasized that he remains steadfast in its mission. "Pinag-isipan kong mabuti. I mean, parang too late the hero na eh," he said when asked if he would actively participate in the inquiry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.