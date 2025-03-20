"Gustong-gusto ko nang dalawin si Tatay Digong, pero hindi ko pwedeng iwan ang ang serbisyo" -- Senator Bong Go during Liga ng mga Barangay Pampanga congress

PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 19, 2025 "Gustong-gusto ko nang dalawin si Tatay Digong, pero hindi ko pwedeng iwan ang serbisyo" -- Senator Bong Go during Liga ng mga Barangay Pampanga congress Despite his longing to visit former President Rodrigo Duterte, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go remains steadfast in his commitment to public service and fulfilling his mandate as an incumbent senator, echoing Duterte's advice to prioritize duty above all else. Speaking before hundreds of barangay leaders at the Liga ng mga Barangay - Pampanga Chapter Provincial Congress on March 19, Senator Go shared his emotions about the former president's current situation but emphasized his resolve to continue serving the Filipino people. "Kung puwede lang po sana, puntahan ko na siya ngayon. Gustong-gusto ko siyang makita, gusto ko siyang makausap. Pero alam niyo, kahit si Tatay Digong mismo, ang bilin niya sa akin--'Huwag mong pabayaan ang trabaho mo. Unahin mo ang serbisyo sa bayan,'" Go said, reiterating the former president's guidance that continues to shape his dedication to public service. Senator Go then called on his fellow public servants to remain focused on their duties and set aside personal and political distractions. He urged them to pray for Duterte's well-being and to stay united in serving the country. "Mayroon lang po akong pakiusap sa inyo. Ipagdasal po natin si Tatay Digong--ang kanyang kalusugan, ang kanyang kaligtasan, at ang kanyang kakayahan," he appealed. At the event, Senator Go reaffirmed his full support for barangay officials and youth leaders, vowing to push legislative measures that strengthen local governance, extend the term of barangay officials, and institutionalize benefits for barangay health workers. Addressing an estimated 668 delegates from various municipalities across Pampanga, Senator Go emphasized the crucial role of barangay officials in community service. He also reaffirmed his support for Senate Bill No. 2802, a proposed measure aimed at setting the term of office for Barangay and SK officials to four years, a significant increase from the current three-year term. "Unang-una, nagpapasalamat po ako sa lahat ng barangay officials bilang inyong senador. Full support po ako sa ating mga barangay captains. Gusto ko lang po ipakita sa inyo na isa po tayo sa sumusuporta sa Senate Bill No. 2802... Ito po 'yung extending the term of office ng mga barangay at SK officials. Kung ano po 'yung mapapalawig pa ng inyong termino, susuportahan ko po 'yon sa Senado," he assured. Recognizing the impact of youth leaders in governance, Senator Go encouraged SK officials to spearhead programs that uplift the next generation. Beyond term extensions, Senator Go continues to push for institutional reforms that benefit barangay officials. Among his key legislative proposals is Senate Bill No. 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays, which seeks to grant barangay officials benefits on par with regular government employees if enacted into law. He also underscored his advocacy for barangay health workers (BHWs), acknowledging their indispensable role in delivering primary healthcare services at the grassroots level. On February 3, the Senate approved on third and final reading of SBN 2838, or the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, which institutionalizes compensation and benefits for these frontline health volunteers. As one of the authors and co-sponsors of SBN 2838, Senator Go emphasized the urgency of uplifting the welfare of BHWs, especially in underserved communities. Complementing these legislative efforts, Senator Go highlighted ongoing healthcare initiatives, particularly the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. These facilities aim to bridge the gap between communities and essential medical services, ensuring healthcare remains accessible to every Filipino. "Galing po ako doon, dalawang beses nung inauguration din po namin 'yung Super Health Center. Isa rin po sa ating proyekto 'yung Super Health Center na ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan," he shared. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 15 in Pampanga. He then recognized the leadership of Pampanga's local officials, extending his gratitude to Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda for their relentless efforts in community development. Reflecting on his tenure in the Senate, Senator Go underscored his legislative track record and commitment to public service. "I have authored 16 laws, principally sponsored 82 laws, including 80 laws for the establishment and upgrade of public hospitals. I co-authored and co-sponsored 186 laws. At wala po akong absent sa Senado sa loob ng limang taon," he noted. Senator Go then recalled the words of former President Rodrigo Duterte, whose advice continues to guide his public service. "Alam n'yo, ang paulit-ulit na bilin sa akin ni Pangulong Duterte noon--hindi po siya nakikialam sa pulitika ko. Hindi n'ya ako sinabihan, 'Ito gawin mo, 'yan ang gawin mo.' Ang sinabi n'ya sa akin, 'Gawin mo ang iyong trabaho at unahin mo palagi ang pagseserbisyo sa mga kababayan. Just do what is right. Unahin ang kapakanan ng Pilipino, unahin ang interes ng bayan, at hindi ka magkakamali,'" he recounted. With this in mind, Senator Go reaffirmed his mission to push for pro-poor programs and ensure that government services remain accessible to all. "At ako po ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyo... Tuluy-tuloy ko pong isusulong 'yung mga programang pro-poor at serbisyong nakita natin na kailangan ng ating mga kababayan," he vowed. Towards the end of his speech, Senator Go called for unity and solidarity, urging attendees to pray for the well-being of former President Duterte. He also warned against political discord, emphasizing that instability would only harm the most vulnerable sectors of society. "Ako po, I'm calling for tahimik na pamumuhay. I'm calling for peace and unity. Sana po ay magkaisa tayong lahat. Kasi 'pag nagkagulo, mas mahihirapan po 'yung mga mahihirap," he cautioned. Before concluding, Senator Go left barangay officials with a reminder of their duty to serve and uplift their communities. "Kung ano pong mabuting tulong ang puwede nating ibigay sa ating kapwa, gawin na po natin. Dahil lahat tayo ay may pananagutan sa ating bayan," he urged. The event, held at Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, gathered Liga ng mga Barangay officers and local officials, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration between the national government and grassroots leaders in driving local development.

