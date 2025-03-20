PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 15, 2025 Senator Bong Go expresses gratitude for Golden Dragon Award, vows to serve with greater commitment to uplift lives of the poor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go recently expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Golden Dragon Awards for recognizing him as the Most Honorable Senator and Humanitarian Hero of the Year. He emphasized that while he does not seek recognition for his work, such an award further fuels his dedication to serving the Filipino people. "With or without this award, my advocacy has always been to serve our fellow Filipinos with utmost sincerity and dedication. But with this recognition, I am even more motivated to work harder and serve stronger," said Go in a message delivered on his behalf by senatorial aspirant Philip "Mr. IPEktibo" Salvador on Friday, March 14. The Golden Dragon Awards stands as a "luminous beacon, illuminating the path of unity and mutual respect between Filipino and Fil-Chinese communities." It aims to recognize individuals with unparalleled achievements in various fields, deepening the bonds of friendship and shared interest between the two communities. In his speech, Salvador highlighted Senator Go's unwavering commitment to public service, citing landmark programs that have significantly improved healthcare and sports development in the country. "His initiatives, such as the Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers, have revolutionized healthcare access for many Filipinos. As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, he continues to push for programs that ensure quality medical services for all." Aside from his contributions to healthcare, Salvador also highlighted Go's dedication to youth and sports development, reiterating his long-time advocacy: "Get into sports, stay away from drugs, and keep us healthy and fit!" Salvador further emphasized that Go remains committed to serving the Filipino people, especially as he seeks a fresh mandate in the upcoming elections. "Alam natin lahat na si Senator Bong Go ay hindi lang lingkod-bayan sa papel--totoo siyang tumutulong, palaging nasa aksyon, at palaging inuuna ang kapakanan ng ordinaryong Pilipino, kaya siya tinawag na Mr. Malasakit dahil sa kanyang tunay na serbisyo," Salvador said. He also took the opportunity to personally thank those who have supported both his and Senator Go's public service endeavors. "As someone who has been with Senator Go for many years, I have witnessed his sincerity and hard work. If given the chance, I am ready to work alongside him in the Senate to further champion the causes that will uplift the lives of our people." Senator Bong Go, through Salvador, assured the public that his commitment to serving Filipinos remains steadfast. "This recognition is not just for me--it is for all of us who share the same passion for genuine public service. Thank you to the Golden Dragon Awards for this honor, and thank you to the Filipino people for your continued trust and support. Para sa inyo ito, para sa ating bayan ito!" Go said. With the recognition from the Golden Dragon Awards, Senator Bong Go is further inspired to continue his mission of bringing government services closer to the people, proving that true public service goes beyond accolades--it is a lifelong commitment to making a difference in the lives of Filipinos.

