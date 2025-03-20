PHILIPPINES, March 20 - Press Release

March 20, 2025 Senator Bong Go monitors investigations into hospital deaths in Bohol and Negros Occidental, urges continued reforms to strengthen healthcare services Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, is closely monitoring the investigations into the recent deaths of infants in separate hospitals in Bohol and Negros Occidental. These incidents have raised concerns over possible lapses in medical care, prompting calls for a thorough review of hospital protocols to prevent similar cases in the future. Senator Go extended his condolences to the affected families, emphasizing the need for accountability while ensuring that the healthcare system is further strengthened to prevent such incidents. "Lubos akong nakikiramay sa mga pamilyang nawalan ng mahal sa buhay. Mahalagang matiyak na maayos ang ating mga ospital at may sapat na suporta ang ating healthcare workers upang makapagbigay ng de-kalidad na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan," said Senator Go. In Bohol, the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center, a Department of Health (DOH)-run hospital, is investigating the death of a nine-month-old girl who was brought to the hospital three times between March 3 and 5 due to fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. According to the baby's mother, Maricel Igang, her daughter was repeatedly sent home with medication and oral rehydration salts but was not admitted. The child's condition worsened, and despite eventually being admitted, she did not survive. The hospital has assured the public that it is conducting a thorough investigation to determine if hospital procedures were followed correctly and whether improvements are needed. Senator Go underscored the importance of reviewing hospital policies and ensuring that medical teams have adequate resources to handle emergencies. "Kailangang tiyakin na may sapat na pasilidad at suporta ang ating mga ospital upang maiwasan ang ganitong insidente. Kung may kailangang ayusin, gawin natin ito upang mapanatili ang tiwala ng ating mga kababayan sa ating sistemang pangkalusugan," he stressed. Meanwhile, in Negros Occidental, several medical practitioners of Bago City Hospital are facing administrative charges following the death of a newborn in February. The fact-finding committee created by Bago City found substantial evidence suggesting lapses in medical care. According to the complaint, the baby's mother endured 12 hours of labor and requested a cesarean section, but the procedure was allegedly not performed in time. The baby did not survive, while the mother was left in critical condition. Senator Go acknowledged the pain of the grieving family while also recognizing the challenges faced by healthcare workers in high-pressure situations. "Hindi biro ang responsibilidad ng ating mga doktor at nurse, lalo na sa mga pampublikong ospital kung saan madalas kapos sa kagamitan at tauhan. Dapat nating tiyakin na may sapat silang suporta upang maiwasan ang ganitong mga insidente," he said. He reaffirmed his commitment to improving the country's healthcare system by pushing for more hospitals and continuous upgrades in medical facilities. "Kailangan nating palakasin ang ating mga pampublikong ospital, lalo na sa mga lalawigan kung saan mahirap makakuha ng serbisyong medikal. Suportahan din natin ang ating healthcare workers upang mas mapabuti ang kanilang serbisyo," Senator Go emphasized. With these incidents highlighting the need for continued reforms, Senator Go vowed to sustain his advocacy for a healthcare system that effectively serves all Filipinos, particularly the most vulnerable. "Alam nating hindi madali ang trabaho sa ospital, pero mahalaga na patuloy nating pagbutihin ang ating sistema. Suportahan natin ang ating mga healthcare workers habang sinisigurado rin nating protektado ang ating mga pasyente," he concluded.

