March 20, 2025 "Napakahirap mag-isa," says Senator Bong Go on former President Duterte's situation in The Hague, continues to ask fellow Filipinos to pray for his well-being Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided updates on the condition of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who remains detained in The Hague following his transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC). During an ambush interview on March 19 at the Liga ng mga Barangay event in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, Senator Go described the difficulties Duterte faces in detention, emphasizing the restricted conditions and the former president's isolation. Senator Go revealed that his last conversation with Duterte occurred while the latter was still on the plane en route to The Hague. Since then, access to the former president has been strictly limited, with only his family and legal counsel allowed to communicate with him. "Sa eroplano pa po bago bumaba sa Hague. That was the last time na nakausap po siya through video call. After that, wala na po. Wala po kaming access. Ang may access lang po ang kanyang pamilya at ang kanyang abogado. Limited po ang access po sa kanya. Napaka-istrikto po doon. So bawat gamit na ipapasok, talagang ipinapaalam," said Senator Go. He further shared insights from Duterte's legal team, particularly former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, who recounted the bureaucratic challenges in getting even necessities to the former president. "Sabi nga ni Atty. Medialdea, siya po mismo ay it took him several days pa bago nakapasok 'yung mga tsinelas, 'yung mga kumot, at iba pang mga kagamitan. Mahirap talaga ang sitwasyon niya roon. Napakahirap mag-isa. At alam naman nating hindi sanay mag-isa si Tatay Digong. May umaalalay nga sa kanya sa likod habang naglalakad kasi hirap nga siyang maglakad. So ang hirap po ng kanyang sitwasyon ngayon." Given the former president's physical condition, Senator Go urged the public to continue praying for Duterte's health, safety, and eventual release. "Sana po ay ipagdasal natin ang kanyang kalusugan. Please, pagdasal po natin ang kanyang kalusugan, ang kanyang kaligtasan, and of course, ang kanyang kalayaan. 'Yon pong napakahalaga sa ngayon. Nasa legal stage na po tayo ngayon. Sana sa lalong madaling panahon, kung nakayanan nga nilang ipadala doon sa loob lang po ng isang araw, ay sana rin po mapabalik rito sa lalong madaling panahon. Nakakalungkot po. Marami pong nangungulila ang mga kababayan natin," said Senator Go. The senator also called for calm among Duterte's supporters, reiterating the need for unity and faith during this period. "Importante sa ngayon, dasal. Dasal, dasal at 'wag mawalan ng pag-asa sa Panginoon. At huminahon po tayong lahat. Huminahon tayo, 'yung mga supporters po ni Pangulong Duterte, huminahon tayo. Importante po ngayon ay magkaisa tayo para mapalaya po at makauwi si dating Pangulong Duterte. 'Yon naman po ang pinakamahalaga sa ngayon." "At his age po, at his age, hindi na po siya dapat iiwan mag-isa ro'n. Dapat nandirito po siya sa ating bansa. Ang hirap," he said. He also shared the condition of former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, who has been closely assisting Duterte but has been facing his health struggles. "Katulad si Atty. Medialdea, na-admit po sa hospital. Medyo nahilo po siya kahapon. Totoo po 'yon. Hindi lang po unang pagkakataon na nahilo po si Atty. Medialdea. Paglapag na paglapag po nila sa Hague, 'di ba kinuha na po through stretcher si former President Duterte? Pagbaba ni Atty. Medialdea, siya naman ang nahilo. Siya naman ang sinaklolohan dahil sabi nung nurse ni former President Duterte, parang 'yung mata niya namuti at saka parang naninigas siya," Senator Go recounted. He further revealed that Medialdea has long had heart issues, which likely contributed to his condition. The senator made another urgent appeal for prayers, especially given the ongoing legal battle. "So, mag-isa na nga lang si Tatay Digong doon. 'Yung abogado niya na allowed pumasok, nagkasakit pa po. Kaya kailangan po, more dasal po. Pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo, ipagdasal po natin," said Senator Go.

