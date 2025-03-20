Plug CEO, Andy Marsh, Reinforces Commitment to Company Mission by Taking 50% of Compensation in PLUG Stock for 2025

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced that its CEO, Andy Marsh, has committed to accept 50% of his annual salary in the form of company stock this year. This decision underscores Marsh’s conviction in Plug’s current strategy and future potential to dominate the hydrogen economy at scale.

Mr. Marsh explained: "Our mission is to pioneer the hydrogen economy for present and future generations. Aligning my compensation with our company’s outlook, both short and long term, is a demonstration of my confidence in our vision, our team, and the value we are creating for our stakeholders.”

Plug remains focused on executing its strategic objectives and driving sustainable growth. The company will continue to provide updates on key initiatives throughout the remainder of the year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug Power provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug Power leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug Power is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced hydrogen supply. With plants already operational in Georgia and Tennessee, and Louisiana set to come online in 2025, Plug power ’s total production capacity is on track to reach 39 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug Power powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about Plug’s ability to execute on its current strategy and strategic objectives; Plug’s ability to dominate the hydrogen economy at scale; Plug’s ability to generate value for our stakeholders; Plug’s ability to continue driving sustainable growth. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Plug’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

