Enthusiast Gaming’s Addicting Games Partners with ByteBrew to Provide Enhanced Analytics for its Web Game Developers

Partnership Enables Real-Time Analytics, Monetization Tracking and User Acquisition Insights for its Developer Community Through Direct Integration into the Addicting Games Platform

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, announced a strategic partnership between its web-based gaming platform, Addicting Games, and ByteBrew, the leading all-in-one analytics platform. This collaboration deepens Addicting Games’ value offering to its developer community while delivering on its core goal of providing indie and web-based developers with a platform that enables deeper discoverability, data and insights, and monetization opportunities for their games.

Addicting Games has long been a pioneer in the online gaming space, offering a platform for developers to showcase their browser-based games to a wide audience. With the integration of ByteBrew's technology, developers will benefit from:​

Real-Time Analytics: Access to detailed metrics on user behavior and game performance.​

Monetization Tracking: Tools to monitor and optimize revenue streams effectively.​

User Acquisition Insights: Data to refine marketing strategies and expand player bases.



“Addicting Games’ mission has always been to support the indie and web-based developer community,” said J.B Elliott, Chief Strategy Officer at Enthusiast Gaming. “Partnering with ByteBrew allows us to directly service that goal by equipping our developers with the essential tools they need to understand their audiences better and enhance their games' success. As web gaming continues its resurgence as a core distribution point in the gaming ecosystem, we are excited to once again be at the forefront of that dynamic and evolving landscape.”

“We couldn't be more excited to support Enthusiast's Addicting Games platform, as well as its developers and high quality web releases like EV.IO, which truly represents the next generation of quality web development,” said Chris Lefebvre, Chief Strategy Officer at ByteBrew. “By continuing to build tools that allow web developers to easily analyze and operate their titles, studios can explore new revenue streams to solidify sustainable operations and thrive in any market conditions.”

About Addicting Games

Addicting Games is a premier online gaming platform, offering a vast collection of browser-based games across various genres. Committed to supporting independent developers, Addicting Games provides the tools and audience reach necessary for creators to succeed in the gaming industry.

About ByteBrew

Trusted by over 10,000 mobile and web game developers, ByteBrew is the leading all-in-one analytics platform that unifies and houses all your product growth tools from real-time analytics and monetization to live ops and A/B testing in one SDK. An integral part of many top chart games, the ByteBrew platform is one of the 10 top most adopted products in the app stores for games.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, events and campaigns.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and media industry; and the Company’s growth plan. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; the timing and filing of the final base shelf prospectus and corresponding Registration Statement; the potential offering of any Securities by the Company; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals for any contemplated offerings; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Financial Officer Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.