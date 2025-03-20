Wugen Announces Dosing of First Patients in Pivotal Trial of Off-the-Shelf, Allogeneic, CD7-Targeted CAR-T Cell Therapy WU-CART-007

-- Previously reported Phase 1/2 data on WU-CART-007 demonstrated clinically manageable safety and evidence of anti-leukemic activity with an overall response rate of 91% and composite complete remission rate of 73% in heavily pretreated patients with R/R T-ALL/LBL

-- The global pivotal Phase 2 T-RRex Study will evaluate WU-CART-007 in pediatric and adult patients

ST. LOUIS, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wugen, Inc., a clinical-stage U.S. biotechnology company developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor malignancies, today announced the dosing of the first patients in its pivotal Phase 2 study evaluating WU-CART-007, a potential first-in-class, investigational, anti-CD7 CAR-T cell therapy for pediatric and adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia or T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-ALL/LBL).

"The data we have previously reported from our Phase 1/2 study on the WU-CART-007 program has paved the way for the initiation of this pivotal study, and suggests it has the potential to set a new standard of care for relapsed or refractory T-ALL/LBL," said Kumar Srinivasan, Ph.D., M.B.A., president and chief executive officer of Wugen. "The program has earned multiple U.S. Food and Drug Administration accelerated approval pathway designations, including RMAT, Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease, as well as Priority Medicines designation in the EU. With this pivotal study now underway, we are advancing toward a much-needed off-the-shelf CAR-T option for patients who face historically poor outcomes and limited treatment alternatives."

Wugen previously announced positive results from a Phase 1/2 cohort expansion study showing clinically manageable safety and evidence of anti-leukemic activity (overall response rate of 91%; composite complete remission rate of 73%) in heavily pretreated patients with R/R T-ALL/LBL. Results were presented at both the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH) in December of 2024 and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Hybrid Congress in June of 2024.

"It’s been 20 years since a new medicine was approved for patients with relapsed or refractory T-ALL/LBL, which remain challenging hematologic malignancies with limited treatment options in the relapsed or refractory setting," said Cherry Thomas, M.D., chief medical officer of Wugen. "WU-CART-007 has shown clinical response and manageable safety, making it a promising off-the-shelf cell therapy candidate to fill a longstanding treatment gap. The enthusiasm around the program and the need for new treatments have been reflected in the study recruitment thus far, as it is enrolling faster than anticipated.”

Pivotal Study Design:

The pivotal study entitled, “A Phase 2 Study of WU-CART-007, an Anti-CD7 Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Therapy in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Lymphoblastic Lymphoma”, (T-RRex) is a single arm trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of WU-CART-007 in patients with R/R T-ALL/LBL and T-ALL/LBL. The study will involve two groups: a R/R cohort and subsequently an exploratory minimal residual disease (MRD)-positive cohort.

About WU-CART-007

WU-CART-007 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, fratricide-resistant CD7-targeted CAR-T cell therapy engineered to overcome the technological challenges of harnessing CAR-T cells to treat CD7+ hematological malignancies. Wugen is deploying CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to delete CD7 and the T cell receptor alpha constant (TRAC), preventing CAR-T cell fratricide and mitigating the risk of graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD). WU-CART-007 is manufactured using healthy donor-derived T cells to eliminate the risk of malignant cell contamination historically observed in the autologous CAR-T setting. WU-CART-007 is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL). More information on the Phase 1/2 trial is available on clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT# 04984356 and on the Phase 2 pivotal trial on clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT06514794.

WU-CART-007 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Priority Medicines (PRIME) Scheme designation in the European Union for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) and T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LBL). RMAT and PRIME designations provide increased agency support to expedite the development and review of promising therapies for patients in need.

About Wugen

Wugen, Inc. is a clinical-stage U.S. biotechnology company developing the next generation of off-the-shelf CAR-T and memory natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. For more information, please visit www.wugen.com and follow Wugen’s LinkedIn page.

