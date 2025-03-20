Cassava Market to Reach 299.62 USD Billion by 2032 with 4.2% CAGR Driven by Increasing demand for cassava starch
Cassava Market Research Report Information By Category, Application, Form, RegionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cassava Market was valued at USD 198.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 207.22 billion in 2025 to USD 299.62 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
The global cassava market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand across various industries, including food & beverages, animal feed, and industrial applications. Cassava, also known as manioc or yuca, is a vital staple crop in many tropical and subtropical regions. Its versatility, resilience to climate change, and affordability make it an essential component of food security strategies worldwide. As consumer preferences shift toward gluten-free and organic products, cassava's role in food processing, starch production, and biofuel industries is expanding. The market is expected to experience significant advancements due to rising investments in sustainable agricultural practices, research & development, and new product innovations.
Key Players:
Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Agrideco Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Vietnam), American Key Food Products Inc. (US), Psaltry International Limited (Nigeria), Dadtco Philafrica B.V. (Netherlands), Roquette Frères (France), Woodland Foods (US), Mhogo Foods Ltd. (Kenya), and Otto's Naturals (New Jersey)
Market Segmentation and Key Insights
The cassava market is segmented based on category, application, form, and region. These segments help stakeholders understand the market dynamics and emerging trends, facilitating strategic decision-making.
By Category: The market is divided into conventional and organic cassava. Conventional cassava dominates the market due to its widespread cultivation, higher yield, and affordability. However, the organic segment is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by increasing consumer preference for chemical-free and sustainable food products. Health-conscious consumers are opting for organic cassava as an alternative to traditional grains and starches, thereby driving the demand for organic cassava-based products.
By Application: The cassava market caters to diverse applications, including food & beverages, animal feed, and other industrial uses.
Food & Beverages: Cassava-derived products such as flour, starch, and tapioca pearls are widely used in bakery products, confectionery, and gluten-free food formulations. The increasing trend toward plant-based and allergen-free food options is pushing manufacturers to incorporate cassava into their product lines.
Animal Feed: Cassava is a vital ingredient in animal feed formulations, particularly in livestock and poultry feed. Its high carbohydrate content provides an energy-rich alternative to traditional feed ingredients like maize and wheat, reducing dependency on more expensive grains.
Other Industrial Applications: Cassava is a crucial raw material in several industries, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and biofuel production. Cassava-based ethanol is gaining traction as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, reinforcing its importance in the renewable energy sector.
By Form: Cassava is available in solid and liquid forms to meet the diverse requirements of end-users.
Solid Form: This includes raw cassava, chips, flour, and starch, which are extensively used in food processing and industrial applications.
Liquid Form: Cassava-derived syrups and ethanol serve as sweeteners and biofuel components, respectively, reflecting the crop’s adaptability to various industries.
Market Drivers and Growth Factors
Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the global cassava market:
Growing Demand for Gluten-Free and Plant-Based Products: As the popularity of gluten-free diets rises, cassava flour and starch are becoming preferred alternatives for wheat-based ingredients. The expansion of vegan and plant-based food industries further supports market growth.
Expansion of the Biofuel Industry: Cassava-based ethanol is emerging as an important component in renewable energy sources. Countries focusing on reducing carbon emissions and promoting biofuels are investing in cassava cultivation for ethanol production.
Increased Use in Animal Feed: The rising costs of traditional feed ingredients, such as corn and soy, have led to a growing reliance on cassava as a cost-effective alternative. The livestock and poultry sectors are leveraging cassava’s high carbohydrate content to enhance feed efficiency.
Advancements in Processing Technologies: Innovations in cassava processing, such as improved drying, milling, and fermentation techniques, are enhancing the quality and shelf life of cassava products. This has expanded its application potential across various industries.
Government Initiatives and Agricultural Support: Many governments in cassava-producing regions, such as Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, are implementing policies to boost cassava cultivation. Subsidies, research programs, and infrastructure development are strengthening the market.
Challenges and Restraints
Despite its promising growth, the cassava market faces several challenges:
Susceptibility to Pests and Diseases: Cassava crops are vulnerable to pests such as mealybugs and diseases like cassava mosaic virus, which can significantly impact yield and quality.
Post-Harvest Losses and Storage Issues: Cassava has a short shelf life after harvesting, leading to high post-harvest losses if not processed quickly. The lack of proper storage infrastructure in some regions remains a challenge.
Price Fluctuations and Supply Chain Constraints: The market is influenced by seasonal variations, unpredictable weather conditions, and fluctuating input costs, which can affect supply consistency and pricing.
Competition from Alternative Starches: While cassava starch is gaining traction, it faces competition from other plant-based starches like corn, potato, and wheat starch, which are widely used in various industries.
Regional Market Analysis
The global cassava market is geographically divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
North America: The increasing demand for gluten-free and plant-based food products is driving cassava consumption in the U.S. and Canada. The region is also witnessing rising interest in cassava-based biofuels.
Europe: The European market is expanding due to the growing trend toward organic and sustainable food production. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and France are adopting cassava starch in bakery, confectionery, and convenience food sectors.
Asia-Pacific: This region leads in cassava production, with Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam being major exporters. The strong presence of cassava-based industries, such as starch processing and animal feed manufacturing, contributes to market growth.
Rest of the World: Africa remains a key cassava-producing region, with Nigeria being the largest producer globally. Government initiatives to improve processing infrastructure and value addition are strengthening the market in the region.
Industry Developments and Future Outlook
The cassava market is undergoing significant transformations, with notable industry developments shaping its future:
Investment in Cassava-Based Bioplastics: Research in biodegradable packaging solutions using cassava starch is gaining momentum as industries seek sustainable alternatives to plastic.
Expansion of Organic Cassava Farming: More farmers are shifting toward organic cultivation practices to meet the increasing demand for chemical-free and non-GMO cassava products.
Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Leading companies are engaging in partnerships to expand their production capabilities and enhance supply chain efficiency.
Technological Innovations in Cassava Processing: The adoption of automated processing techniques and fermentation technologies is improving cassava product quality and shelf stability.
