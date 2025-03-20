Submit Release
PDD Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Total revenues in the quarter were RMB110,610.1 million (US$115,153.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB88,881.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.

  • Operating profit in the quarter was RMB25,592.2 million (US$3,506.1 million), an increase of 14% from RMB22,395.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB27,996.5 million (US$3,835.5 million), an increase of 14% from RMB24,579.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.

  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB27,446.6 million (US$3,760.2 million), an increase of 18% from RMB23,280.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB29,850.9 million (US$4,089.6 million), an increase of 17% from RMB25,476.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.

“In 2024, we remained committed to driving sustainable growth for both our platform ecosystem and the broader supply chain,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “Through targeted innovations in platform operations and industry support policies, we continue to drive our high-quality development strategy to benefit the broader e-commerce ecosystem.”

“Over the past year, we invested consistently in our platform ecosystem,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “Leveraging our digital capabilities, we continued to give back to consumers and support quality merchants, building an inclusive ecosystem that creates value for all participants.”

“This quarter, we delivered stable financial results supported by the resolute execution of our high-quality development strategy,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize investments in the platform ecosystem as the cornerstone of our long-term value creation strategy.”

________________________________
1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB110,610.1 million (US$15,153.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB88,881.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.

  • Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB57,011.1 million (US$7,810.5 million), an increase of 17% from RMB48,675.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.

  • Revenues from transaction services were RMB53,599.0 million (US$7,343.0 million), an increase of 33% from RMB40,205.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Total costs of revenues were RMB47,798.4 million (US$6,548.4 million), an increase of 36% from RMB35,078.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB37,219.5 million (US$5,099.1 million), an increase of 19% from RMB31,407.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB31,356.9 million (US$4,295.9 million), an increase of 18% from RMB26,638.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB2,085.4 million (US$285.7 million), compared with RMB1,904.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB3,777.2 million (US$517.5 million), compared with RMB2,864.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Operating profit in the quarter was RMB25,592.2 million (US$3,506.1 million), an increase of 14% from RMB22,395.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB27,996.5 million (US$3,835.5 million), an increase of 14% from RMB24,579.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB27,446.6 million (US$3,760.2 million), an increase of 18% from RMB23,280.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB29,850.9 million (US$4,089.6 million), an increase of 17% from RMB25,476.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB19.76 (US$2.71) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB18.53 (US$2.54), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB17.00 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB15.83 in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB20.15 (US$2.76), compared with RMB17.32 in the same quarter of 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB29,547.2 million (US$4,047.9 million), compared with RMB36,890.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB331.6 billion (US$45.4 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB217.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Other non-current assets were RMB83.4 billion (US$11.4 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB48.0 billion as of December 31, 2023, which mainly included time deposits, held-to-maturity debt securities, and available-for-sale debt securities.

Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB393,836.1 million (US$53,955.3 million), an increase of 59% from RMB247,639.2 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.

  • Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB197,934.2 million (US$27,116.9 million), an increase of 29% from RMB153,540.6 million in 2023.

  • Revenues from transaction services were RMB195,901.9 million (US$26,838.5 million), an increase of 108% from RMB94,098.7 million in 2023.

Total costs of revenues were RMB153,900.4 million (US$21,084.3 million), an increase of 68% from RMB91,723.6 million in 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB131,512.9 million (US$18,017.2 million), an increase of 35% from RMB97,216.9 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB111,300.5 million (US$15,248.1 million), an increase of 35% from RMB82,188.9 million in 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.

  • General and administrative expenses were RMB7,553.0 million (US$1,034.8 million), an increase of 85% from RMB4,075.6 million in 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff related costs.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB12,659.4 million (US$1,734.3 million), compared with RMB10,952.4 million in 2023.

Operating profit was RMB108,422.9 million (US$14,853.9 million), an increase of 85% from RMB58,698.8 million in 2023. Non-GAAP operating profit was RMB118,306.4 million (US$16,207.9 million), an increase of 80% from RMB65,777.6 million in 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB112,434.5 million (US$15,403.5 million), an increase of 87% from RMB60,026.5 million in 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB122,343.6 million (US$16,761.0 million), an increase of 80% from RMB67,899.3 million in 2023.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB81.24 (US$11.13) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB76.01 (US$10.41), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB44.33 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB41.15 in 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB82.71 (US$11.32), compared with RMB46.51 in 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB121,929.3 million (US$16,704.2 million), compared with RMB94,162.5 million in 2023, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2025 (11:30 AM GMT and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.


PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
    As of
    December
31, 2023 		  December 31, 2024
    RMB   RMB   US$
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
         
         
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   59,794,469   57,768,053   7,914,191
Restricted cash   61,985,436   68,426,368   9,374,374
Receivables from online payment platforms   3,914,117   3,679,309   504,063
Short-term investments   157,415,365   273,791,856   37,509,330
Amounts due from related parties   7,428,070   7,569,180   1,036,973
Prepayments and other current assets   4,213,015   4,413,466   604,643
Total current assets   294,750,472   415,648,232   56,943,574
             
Non-current assets            
Property, equipment and software, net   979,597   879,327   120,467
Intangible assets   21,148   19,170   2,626
Right-of-use assets   4,104,889   5,064,351   693,813
Deferred tax assets   270,738   15,998   2,192
Other non-current assets   47,951,276   83,407,238   11,426,745
Total non-current assets   53,327,648   89,386,084   12,245,843
             
Total Assets   348,078,120   505,034,316   69,189,417
 

 

PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
 
    As of
    December
31, 2023 		  December 31, 2024
    RMB   RMB   US$
        (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities            
Amounts due to related parties   1,238,776   801,859   109,854
Customer advances and deferred revenues   2,144,610   2,947,041   403,743
Payable to merchants   74,997,252   91,655,947   12,556,813
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   55,351,399   69,141,831   9,472,391
Merchant deposits   16,878,746   16,460,600   2,255,093
Convertible bonds, current portion   648,570   5,309,597   727,412
Lease liabilities   1,641,548   2,105,978   288,518
Total current liabilities   152,900,901   188,422,853   25,813,824
             
Non-current liabilities            
Convertible bonds   5,231,523   -   -
Lease liabilities   2,644,260   3,191,565   437,243
Deferred tax liabilities   59,829   106,774   14,628
Total non-current liabilities   7,935,612   3,298,339   451,871
             
Total Liabilities   160,836,513   191,721,192   26,265,695
             
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Ordinary shares   177   180   25
Additional paid-in capital   107,293,091   117,829,308   16,142,549
Statutory reserves   105,982   237,680   32,562
Accumulated other comprehensive income   4,723,760   7,824,545   1,071,958
Retained earnings   75,118,597   187,421,411   25,676,628
Total Shareholders’ Equity   187,241,607   313,313,124   42,923,722
             
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   348,078,120   505,034,316   69,189,417
             

 

PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2023     2024     2023     2024  
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues   88,881,036     110,610,106     15,153,522     247,639,205     393,836,097     53,955,324  
Costs of revenues   (35,078,272 )   (47,798,376 )   (6,548,351 )   (91,723,577 )   (153,900,374 )   (21,084,265 )
                         
Sales and marketing expenses   (26,638,524 )   (31,356,941 )   (4,295,883 )   (82,188,870 )   (111,300,533 )   (15,248,111 )
General and administrative expenses   (1,904,842 )   (2,085,396 )   (285,698 )   (4,075,622 )   (7,552,967 )   (1,034,752 )
Research and development expenses   (2,864,430 )   (3,777,178 )   (517,471 )   (10,952,374 )   (12,659,361 )   (1,734,325 )
Total operating expenses   (31,407,796 )   (37,219,515 )   (5,099,052 )   (97,216,866 )   (131,512,861 )   (18,017,188 )
                         
Operating profit   22,394,968     25,592,215     3,506,119     58,698,762     108,422,862     14,853,871  
                         
Interest and investment income, net   4,359,384     5,233,232     716,950     10,238,080     20,553,493     2,815,817  
Interest expenses   (8,155 )   -     -     (43,987 )   -     -  
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain   (198,819 )   860,526     117,892     35,721     587,866     80,537  
Other income, net   328,204     726,735     99,562     2,952,579     3,119,847     427,417  
                         
Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees   26,875,582     32,412,708     4,440,523     71,881,155     132,684,068     18,177,642  
Share of results of equity investees   (15,066 )   116,725     15,991     (4,707 )   17,225     2,360  
Income tax expenses   (3,580,207 )   (5,082,796 )   (696,340 )   (11,849,904 )   (20,266,781 )   (2,776,538 )
Net income   23,280,309     27,446,637     3,760,174     60,026,544     112,434,512     15,403,464  
 

 

PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
 
    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                         
Net income   23,280,309   27,446,637   3,760,174   60,026,544   112,434,512   15,403,464
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   23,280,309   27,446,637   3,760,174   60,026,544   112,434,512   15,403,464
                         

Earnings per ordinary share: 		                       
-Basic   4.25   4.94   0.68   11.08   20.31   2.78
-Diluted   3.96   4.63   0.63   10.29   19.00   2.60
                         
Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS):                        
-Basic   17.00   19.76   2.71   44.33   81.24   11.13
-Diluted   15.83   18.53   2.54   41.15   76.01   10.41
                         
Weighted-average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands):                        
-Basic   5,478,111   5,556,776   5,556,776   5,416,106   5,536,049   5,536,049
-Diluted   5,882,980   5,925,278   5,925,278   5,839,630   5,916,592   5,916,592
                         

 

PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues                        
- Online marketing services and others   48,675,618   57,011,061   7,810,483   153,540,553   197,934,192   27,116,873
- Transaction services   40,205,418   53,599,045   7,343,039   94,098,652   195,901,905   26,838,451
Total   88,881,036   110,610,106   15,153,522   247,639,205   393,836,097   53,955,324
                         

 

PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Share-based compensation expenses included in:                        
Costs of revenues   46,404   312,776   42,850   132,470   412,721   56,543
Sales and marketing expenses   411,048   256,314   35,115   2,354,097   2,216,792   303,699
General and administrative expenses   1,230,358   1,087,472   148,983   2,289,272   4,742,816   649,763
Research and development expenses   497,134   747,693   102,434   2,302,955   2,511,235   344,038
Total   2,184,944   2,404,255   329,382   7,078,794   9,883,564   1,354,043
 

        

PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2023     2024     2023     2024  
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net cash generated from operating activities   36,890,671     29,547,160     4,047,944     94,162,531     121,929,292     16,704,245  
Net cash used in investing activities   (16,470,671 )   (30,545,257 )   (4,184,683 )   (55,431,278 )   (118,356,036 )   (16,214,711 )
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities   (8,968,297 )   274     38     (8,960,626 )   1,164     159  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,025,057 )   1,503,749     206,013     (291,139 )   840,096     115,093  
                         
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   10,426,646     505,926     69,312     29,479,488     4,414,516     604,786  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period/year   111,353,259     125,688,495     17,219,253     92,300,417     121,779,905     16,683,779  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period/year   121,779,905     126,194,421     17,288,565     121,779,905     126,194,421     17,288,565  
 

 

PDD HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
 
    For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Operating profit   22,394,968   25,592,215   3,506,119   58,698,762   108,422,862   14,853,871
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   2,184,944   2,404,255   329,382   7,078,794   9,883,564   1,354,043
Non-GAAP operating profit   24,579,912   27,996,470   3,835,501   65,777,556   118,306,426   16,207,914
                         
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   23,280,309   27,446,637   3,760,174   60,026,544   112,434,512   15,403,464
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   2,184,944   2,404,255   329,382   7,078,794   9,883,564   1,354,043
Add: Interest expenses related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   8,155   -   -   43,987   -   -
Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments   3,052   29   4   749,967   25,485   3,491
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   25,476,460   29,850,921   4,089,560   67,899,292   122,343,561   16,760,998
                         
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)   5,882,980   5,925,278   5,925,278   5,839,630   5,916,592   5,916,592
                         
Diluted earnings per ordinary share   3.96   4.63   0.63   10.29   19.00   2.60
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share   0.37   0.41   0.06   1.34   1.68   0.23
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share   4.33   5.04   0.69   11.63   20.68   2.83
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS   17.32   20.15   2.76   46.51   82.71   11.32
 

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

investor@pddholdings.com
media@pddholdings.com

