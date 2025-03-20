Armada Hoffler Announces Three New Office Leases at The Interlock in Atlanta

Nearly all vacant WeWork space filled following latest transactions at premier mixed-use development

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced the execution of three new office leases totaling approximately 20,000 square feet at The Interlock, one of Atlanta’s premier mixed-use developments. The Company finalized lease agreements with private equity firm Directional Capital, digital marketing firm Look Listen, and law firm Levy, Sibley, Foreman & Speir, LLC.

This announcement follows the highly anticipated news of the large and impactful new leases with The Gathering Spot and F1® Arcade at The Interlock. The prime office space left vacant following WeWork’s departure has now been substantially leased, marking a strong rebound and renewed demand in the market.

The three new tenants represent a diverse array of industries and bring a dynamic range of talent to the building. These leases come as part of The Interlock’s ongoing commitment to curating a thriving, innovative community of businesses within one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods.

“We are thrilled to welcome three new companies to The Interlock and proud to have secured tenants to backfill nearly all of the former WeWork office space,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chief Executive Officer and President at Armada Hoffler. “With the addition of The Gathering Spot and F1® Arcade, and these exciting new office leases, we’re seeing strong demand for space in this highly amenitized location. The Interlock is rapidly becoming a destination for businesses looking for modern, flexible workspaces in a thriving, community-focused environment.”

The Interlock’s innovative design features a mix of modern office spaces, restaurants, retail, and entertainment options. Its prime location and high-end amenities make it one of the most sought-after properties in Atlanta. As the property continues to thrive, The Interlock remains committed to fostering a diverse and dynamic ecosystem of businesses, entrepreneurs, and creatives in one of Atlanta’s most exciting neighborhoods.

Kevin Driver and Malik Leaphart of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord in the transactions.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

