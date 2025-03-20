BTSE Group Wins Go-Global Pioneer Award at 2024 LinkedIn Talent Awards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE Group, a leading global provider of blockchain asset trading and technology solutions, today announced that it has received the Go-Global Pioneer Award as part of the 2024 LinkedIn Talent Awards.

The Go-Global Pioneer Award recognizes BTSE Group's outstanding HR team for its strong track record of recruiting talent for Asian companies going global and targeting global markets. BTSE Group was selected for the award based on several LinkedIn metrics, including Influenced hire rates, InMail acceptance rates, job application clicks, job post impressions, and views.

"We are honored to receive the Go-Global Pioneer Award from LinkedIn," said BTSE Group COO, Jeff Mei. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our HR team, who have been instrumental in attracting and retaining top talent to support our global growth. As of today we employ over 300 employees across multiple different offices across Asia, and this represents an over 35% increase from a year ago."

The LinkedIn Talent Awards ceremony was held in Taipei. BTSE Group was one of several companies recognized for their outstanding HR practices.

About BTSE Group

BTSE Group is a global blockchain technology company focused on three primary businesses: Exchange, Payments, and Infrastructure Development. The BTSE exchange supports 350+ cryptocurrencies and 50+ perpetual futures contracts with over USD $30B in monthly trading volume. Our payments platform can provide fiat and crypto pay-ins and outs, as well as OTC services for over 50 major currencies. Additionally, our enterprise solutions enable businesses to white-label our exchange infrastructure, wallets, payment gateways, access liquidity, and more.

Contact

Ker Zheng

media@btse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45246046-e174-4ab7-9d99-90d7d59d3eca

