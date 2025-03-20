Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market is Expected to Expand at 5.9% CAGR, Reaching USD 167,635 Million by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market Expected to Grow Significantly Due to Industry Advancements. Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapies to Boost Small Molecule Drugs, States Fact.MR

Rockville, MD , March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global oncology small molecule drugs market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 94,494 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2025 to 2035).

Targeted therapy functions as a cancer treatment method which directs specific medications to destroy cancer cells without harming regular cells.

The DNA alterations present in cancer cells separate them from the genetic makeup of regular cells. DNA sequences known as genes show cells how to execute their particular functions. Cells show varied behavior after modifications in their genetic material occur. Cancer cells develop fast growth and dividing abilities because specific gene alterations exist in their DNA sequences. Cell alterations of this type provide the defining characteristics of cancer cells.

The segmented medication monoclonal antibodies operate as immunotherapy by enhancing the immune system functions and holds dual mechanisms for fighting cancer cells.

Science has proved that different conditions exist in the same area where cancer cells starts to multiply and spread. Certain types of cancers express proteins that start the cell growth but also trigger cell replication. Scientists obtained this discovery to create medications which block these specific proteins or enzymes from sending signals.

The understanding of cancer cell changes will drive researchers to develop new targeted treatment drugs for cancer through their considerable efforts. These medications are used for routine treatment of several cancer types at present. Targeted therapy treatments serve as an additional therapy for most patients who need surgery and chemotherapy, hormone therapy and radiation therapy.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global oncology small molecule drugs market is projected to grow at 5.9% CAGR and reach USD 167,635 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an opportunity of USD 15,889 million growing at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2019 to 2024

growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2024 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 34.6% in 2035

in 2035 Predominating market players include AstraZeneca, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others

Oral route under route of administration are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 38,860 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 40,431 million collectively

“Strategic investments paired with precise medicinal innovation will establish key competitive advantages that will shape the next stage of cancer treatments” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market:

AstraZeneca; 4SC AG; Immunocure Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Gilead Sciences Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Merck KGaA; Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Accent Therapeutics; Anima Biotech Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.; Charles River Laboratories; Eurofins Discovery; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Novartis AG; Eli Lilly; Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

A significant transformation occurs in the field of oncology small molecule pharmaceuticals that involves heavy investment as well as new medication development alongside smart corporate initiatives. Major pharmaceutical organizations currently build their cancer treatment portfolios because this signals optimistic prospects for small molecule cancer drugs.

In February 2025, GSK initiated its first substantial program of stock buybacks in recent times by announcing a USD 2.5 billion plan while setting expanded revenue expectations exceeding USD 40.6 billion for 2031 compared to its previous USD 40 billion goal. The research success in late-stage medication development has propelled a positive outlook that indicates five critical approvals will be granted in this current year. In 2024 the business generated USD 35 billion in total revenues which marked a 7% improvement from the previous period due to excellent HIV and cancer market performance.

In April 2024, AstraZeneca registered a 18% sales rise for the third quarter to USD 13.57 billion as it elevated its annual forecast. Enhertu's success drove the oncology division of the company to achieve 19% growth during this period. As part of its expansion plan AstraZeneca has dedicated USD 3.5 billion to US research development and production increasing its ability to generate more than 1,000 new employment positions.

Leading competitors in the oncology small molecule medicines market demonstrate dynamic market characteristics through their strategic investments to defend their market positions. Novel medicines and the exploration of new markets together form a basis for strong market expansion in the years to come.

Oncology Small Molecule Drugs Market News:

In December 2024, GSK reported significant accomplishment news regarding its blood cancer drug Blenrep. The Blenrep blood cancer drug was brought back from withdrawal after it failed its confirmatory trial because it showed promising outcomes when it was used with the approved therapy BorDex in new trials. The GSK drug combination with BorDex showed greater death risk reduction compared to Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex as the comparator therapy.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global oncology small molecule market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the drug class (chemotherapy drugs {alkylating agents, antimetabolites, other drugs}, immunomodulating drugs, targeted therapy drugs {proteasome inhibitors, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, and others} hormonal therapy), indication (NSCLC, renal cell carcinoma, breast cancer, prostate cancer, multiple myeloma, melanoma, lymphoma, leukemia, and others), route of administration (oral, and injectable), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, specialty clinics, and online pharmacies) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

