Health and safety remains top concern for directors and officers worldwide, according to Willis

LONDON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 80% of directors and officers consider health and safety risks to be very important or extremely important to their organisation, according to the latest Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Survey by Willis, a WTW business, (NASDAQ:WTW), in collaboration with Clyde & Co. Physical workplace risks were deemed the most important by 43% of respondents, followed by employee mental health and wellbeing consequences stemming from work (28%) and from personal matters (12%).

For the first time since 2018 civil litigation and third party claims were included among the top seven concerns, with 63% of directors and officers surveyed considering these significant risks to their Directors and Officers. Smaller organisations (<$50 million in revenue) and those with revenues between $1 and $5 billion mentioned litigation more often. The largest organisations surveyed (>$5 billion in revenue) included diversity, equity and inclusion as well as bribery and corruption as top risks, while excluding the financial distress, bankruptcy and insolvency concerns of smaller organisations.

Climate change is no longer considered a top seven risk in several regions, including Asia, North America and the Middle East. In contrast, diversity, equity and inclusion, a risk that was included in the survey for the first time this year, has made its way into the top seven for Great Britain, North America and Africa. Social risks as a whole feature prominently in the list of concerns and, when looked at over a five-year period, the increase in concern is notable. For example, breach of human rights within or by business operations has risen from 23% of responders considering it a very or extremely important concern in 2021 to 62% in 2025. Similarly, concern about supplier business practices has risen from 27% in 2021 to 59% in 2025.

In general, there is a strong alignment between perceived material risks and board expertise and priorities. However, there is a notable exception when it comes to cybersecurity and data privacy, with many boards indicating more time is needed. Data loss and cyber-attacks, including extortion, are considered to be very important or extremely important for 77% of those surveyed. Artificial intelligence lags behind (only 51% of respondents consider it to be very or extremely important and considered by the fewest number of respondents to be material to the business while also being the lowest ranked issue on which respondents considered the board to have the relevant expertise), but this perception may change in the future as new use cases and regulations develop.

Angus Duncan, global D&O coverage specialist at Willis, said: “The latest survey results underscore the diverse challenges directors and officers face today, highlighting how fraught the landscape has become. Despite increasing concerns over litigation risks, cost remains the dominant driver for D&O insurance purchasing decisions. This trend persists even as regulatory scrutiny and shareholder activism increase global liability exposures. By taking a proactive approach, companies can optimise their D&O coverage while mitigating financial and reputational risk. Our data helps clients anticipate emerging risks before they become serious exposures.”

James Cooper, Partner and Head of Financial Institutions and D&O, Clyde & Co said: “The risk landscape for directors and officers is fast evolving and complex, driven by a multitude of factors from geopolitics to tech advancements and a challenging economic climate. Identifying the most critical risks and understanding where pressure points may appear is crucial in successfully navigating existing and emerging challenges. So too is ensuring that protections such as D&O insurance reflect this changing environment and can adequately cover areas where leaders may feel more exposed such as cyberattacks or data loss.”

The report can be downloaded here.

About the survey:

Respondents include 765 global senior decision makers working in services, finance and insurance, healthcare, industry, energy and utilities and transportation and retail. Company size includes revenues of $5 billion or more (10%), $1 to 5 billion (15%), $50 million to $1 billion (33%) and less than $50 million (33%).

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

About Clyde & Co

Clyde & Co is a leading global law firm, helping organisations navigate risk and maximise opportunity in the sectors that underpin global trade and commercial activity, namely: insurance, aviation, marine, construction, energy, trade and natural resources. Globally integrated, the firm has 490 partners, 2,400 lawyers, 3,200 legal professionals and 5,500 people overall in nearly 70 offices and associated offices worldwide. For more information please visit www.clydeco.com

Media contact

Sarah Booker:

Sarah.Booker@wtwco.com / +44 7917 722040

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.