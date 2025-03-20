Better-for-You Snacks Market Set to Reach USD 54.4 Billion by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The better-for-you snacks market in the USA is growing steadily as consumers prioritize healthy eating. Demand for organic, non-GMO, and protein-rich options is driving innovation, with a focus on plant-based, low-sugar, and ingredient-conscious products. The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels is also fueling market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global better-for-you snacks market is experiencing a significant shift as consumers increasingly prioritize healthier, more nutritious alternatives to traditional snack options. As dietary habits continue to evolve towards wellness-focused foods, the demand for better-for-you snacks has seen substantial growth. This change reflects a broader consumer trend toward conscious eating, with people actively seeking out snacks that align with their health and lifestyle goals.

By 2025, the worldwide market for these healthier snacks is expected to reach approximately USD 40.9 billion, underscoring the growing influence of health-conscious consumer choices. Looking ahead to 2035, experts anticipate the market will further expand to USD 54.4 billion, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9%. This continued growth highlights the sustained demand for snacks that not only satisfy cravings but also contribute to overall wellness.

Consumers are gradually shifting towards healthy snacking habits in order to maintain good health. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on introducing various food products that are rich in essential nutrients. One of the commonly purchased better for you snack foods is crackers made of almond flour. They can be consumed with hummus or cheese. They are sweet and salty nublets that are rich in proteins, vitamin E, and fiber.

Increasing demand for packaged better for your candy made from a blend of fruits and pectin that can satisfy hunger and do not contain extra sugar, is projected to aid growth. Salted popcorn is highly preferred by health enthusiasts as it contains high fiber and low calories, in addition to its delicious flavors. It is available in a large number of grab-and-go packaging.

Better for you chocolate-covered almonds are consumed by people belonging to various age groups as they provide the much needed energy required for the body to function. High demand for dehydrated fruits like apple and banana chips, as well as better for you pasta is another vital factor that would fuel growth.





Rising Demand for Health-Conscious Snacking Options

With an increased awareness of the importance of balanced diets and the negative effects of overprocessed foods, consumers are embracing snack options that are not only delicious but also nutritious. The better-for-you snacks market encompasses a wide range of products, including low-calorie, high-protein, gluten-free, organic, and plant-based snacks. These options provide consumers with guilt-free indulgence, catering to those who want to maintain their health without compromising on taste or convenience.

Consumers are becoming more discerning about what they put into their bodies, choosing snacks that offer functional benefits, such as promoting better digestion, energy, and overall wellness. This shift toward health-driven snacking is a significant contributor to the growth of the market. According to industry experts, the increasing focus on clean label ingredients, low-sugar alternatives, and the growing popularity of plant-based diets are set to further fuel the expansion of the market.

Regional Insights into the Better-for-You Snacks Market

The global better-for-you snacks market is experiencing robust regional growth, with varying demand trends across different regions. Here are the key insights for several regions, highlighting their projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2035:

United States (USA) : With a projected CAGR of 3.0%, the U.S. market is driven by the rising health-conscious consumer base and increasing demand for plant-based, organic, and functional snack options, supported by the growth of e-commerce and clean-label products.

: With a projected CAGR of 3.0%, the U.S. market is driven by the rising health-conscious consumer base and increasing demand for plant-based, organic, and functional snack options, supported by the growth of e-commerce and clean-label products. United Kingdom (UK) : The UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8%, fueled by the adoption of wellness lifestyles and a strong trend toward sustainability and ethical sourcing, boosting demand for better-for-you snacks.

: The UK is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8%, fueled by the adoption of wellness lifestyles and a strong trend toward sustainability and ethical sourcing, boosting demand for better-for-you snacks. European Union (EU) : The EU is set to grow at a steady 2.9% CAGR, supported by the shift toward healthier snacks and the rising popularity of plant-based and gluten-free options, alongside a preference for organic and clean-label products.

: The EU is set to grow at a steady 2.9% CAGR, supported by the shift toward healthier snacks and the rising popularity of plant-based and gluten-free options, alongside a preference for organic and clean-label products. Japan : Japan’s market is projected to expand at a 2.8% CAGR, driven by demand for functional foods and snacks that promote digestive health, focusing on traditional healthy ingredients.

: Japan’s market is projected to expand at a 2.8% CAGR, driven by demand for functional foods and snacks that promote digestive health, focusing on traditional healthy ingredients. South Korea: South Korea is expected to grow at a 3.0% CAGR, fueled by strong wellness trends, including low-sugar and plant-based diets, and an increasing interest in health-conscious snacks aligned with beauty and health trends.



Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing Shape the Future of Snacks

As consumers become more aware of the environmental and social impacts of their purchasing decisions, the demand for sustainably sourced snacks has surged. Ethical sourcing practices, including fair trade certifications and eco-friendly packaging, are increasingly important factors for consumers when choosing better-for-you snacks. This growing interest in sustainability is encouraging brands to prioritize eco-conscious practices throughout their supply chains, making sustainability an integral part of their product offerings.

The Role of Online Retailers in Making Better-for-You Snacks Accessible

E-commerce has revolutionized the way consumers access and purchase snacks. The convenience of online shopping and the ability to research and compare products has made it easier for consumers to explore a wide range of better-for-you snack options. Online retailers, including dedicated health food platforms and large marketplaces, are facilitating the growth of the better-for-you snacks market by offering a broad selection of products from various brands, making healthier snacking more accessible to consumers worldwide.

“Consumers are placing greater emphasis on wellness, resulting in a shift in snack choices. This evolving preference is spurring innovation in offerings that provide nutritional value, reflecting shifting lifestyles and behaviors.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Better-for-You Snacks Market

Shift Toward Health-Conscious Choices : Consumers are increasingly opting for snacks that align with their wellness goals, fueling the demand for products that offer nutritional benefits and clean ingredients.

: Consumers are increasingly opting for snacks that align with their wellness goals, fueling the demand for products that offer nutritional benefits and clean ingredients. Market Expansion : The global market is projected to grow significantly, with a forecasted value of USD 40.9 billion by 2025 and an expected reach of USD 54.4 billion by 2035, driven by changing dietary preferences.

: The global market is projected to grow significantly, with a forecasted value of USD 40.9 billion by 2025 and an expected reach of USD 54.4 billion by 2035, driven by changing dietary preferences. Rising Popularity of Plant-Based and Functional Snacks : Plant-based, organic, and functional snacks are gaining traction as more consumers adopt plant-forward and wellness-focused diets.

: Plant-based, organic, and functional snacks are gaining traction as more consumers adopt plant-forward and wellness-focused diets. Innovation in Product Offerings : Brands are innovating to meet consumer needs, introducing gluten-free, low-sugar, and gut-friendly snacks that cater to evolving dietary preferences.

: Brands are innovating to meet consumer needs, introducing gluten-free, low-sugar, and gut-friendly snacks that cater to evolving dietary preferences. E-commerce Influence : The growth of online retail platforms is making healthier snack options more accessible to a wider consumer base, further accelerating market expansion.

: The growth of online retail platforms is making healthier snack options more accessible to a wider consumer base, further accelerating market expansion. Sustainability Focus: Ethical sourcing and sustainable packaging are becoming key priorities for both brands and consumers, influencing product offerings and purchasing decisions.

Top Trend Pushing Demand for Better for You Snacks

Increasing Demand for Snacks Made with Organic Ingredients

Rising demand for unique snack flavors is expected to drive the market. Consumers are consistently looking for healthier alternatives to conventional chips, pretzels, and puffs. Emergence of alternative better-for-you snacks in a wide variety of flavors is thus anticipated to augment the market.

Protein and cheese-based snacks are also gaining immense popularity worldwide. Consumers are searching for new options that have the same flavor, texture, and nostalgia as snack staples like chips and crackers. Brands are expected to continue to upgrade their classic flavors with superior seasonings and natural ingredients to deliver the same taste in a cleaner format.

Technological Advancements in Snack Production Boost Market Expansion

Innovative technologies are enhancing the production and delivery of better-for-you snacks, driving efficiency and product quality. From advancements in food processing that retain nutrients to innovative packaging solutions that extend shelf life, technology is playing a crucial role in supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, improvements in supply chain management and distribution systems, facilitated by digital platforms, are making it easier for brands to reach a global audience and meet the increasing demand for healthier snack alternatives.





Challenges Faced by Better-for-You Snacks Market

Higher Production Costs : The use of premium, organic, and clean-label ingredients often results in higher production costs, making it challenging for brands to offer competitive pricing while maintaining quality.

: The use of premium, organic, and clean-label ingredients often results in higher production costs, making it challenging for brands to offer competitive pricing while maintaining quality. Consumer Perception and Taste : Many health-conscious snacks struggle to meet the taste expectations of traditional snack lovers, leading to barriers in widespread adoption and acceptance.

: Many health-conscious snacks struggle to meet the taste expectations of traditional snack lovers, leading to barriers in widespread adoption and acceptance. Market Saturation : With the rapid growth of the market, an increasing number of brands are entering the space, resulting in fierce competition and potential difficulty for new entrants to differentiate themselves.

: With the rapid growth of the market, an increasing number of brands are entering the space, resulting in fierce competition and potential difficulty for new entrants to differentiate themselves. Supply Chain Constraints : Sourcing high-quality, natural ingredients consistently can be difficult, with supply chain disruptions or fluctuations in ingredient availability affecting product stability and pricing.

: Sourcing high-quality, natural ingredients consistently can be difficult, with supply chain disruptions or fluctuations in ingredient availability affecting product stability and pricing. Educating Consumers : Despite the growing demand, many consumers still lack awareness of the benefits of healthier snack options, requiring significant marketing efforts and educational campaigns to change established habits.

: Despite the growing demand, many consumers still lack awareness of the benefits of healthier snack options, requiring significant marketing efforts and educational campaigns to change established habits. Balancing Health and Convenience: As consumers seek healthier options, they still prioritize convenience. Meeting this demand while maintaining nutritional value without sacrificing convenience remains a major challenge for brands.

Competitive Landscape of the Better-for-You Snacks Market

The competitive landscape of the better-for-you snacks market is marked by diverse brands focusing on innovation to meet health-conscious consumer demand. Companies are offering plant-based, gluten-free, and low-sugar options, alongside functional snacks featuring superfoods and organic ingredients.

To stand out in a crowded market, brands are emphasizing unique formulations, sustainability, and transparent marketing. Ethical sourcing and eco-friendly packaging are key strategies, while collaborations with e-commerce platforms help brands reach a broader audience.

Key Market Players

PepsiCo

General Mills

Nestlé

Kellogg’s

Mondelez International



Better For You Snacks Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Bakery Snacks

Candy

Confectionery

Sweet Frozen Treats

Fruit Snacks

Savory Snacks

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



