Impacts to Paramedic Services Amid Tariff Disputes

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Paramedic Chiefs of Canada (PCC) are calling on the federal government to immediately exempt ambulances and their key life-saving medical equipment from the proposed counter-tariffs in response to U.S. trade measures. Without this exemption, emergency medical services across Canada face significant financial strain, reduced fleet availability, and increased risks to public safety.

The counter-tariffs on ambulances and chassis, part of a $125 billion response package, will have severe unintended consequences for Canada’s healthcare system. More than 750 new ambulances are required nationwide over the next year to maintain emergency response capabilities, but the added costs from tariffs could delay fleet renewals and jeopardize patient care.

The proposed tariffs would not only reduce ambulance availability but also place additional financial pressure on provincial and municipal healthcare budgets. Increased costs could lead to longer emergency response times, delays in interfacility patient transfers, and challenges in maintaining Canada’s emergency preparedness. Furthermore, the impact extends beyond healthcare, threatening Canadian jobs in the ambulance manufacturing sector and weakening industry competitiveness.

“Access to timely emergency care is a cornerstone of our healthcare system and is already being strained through increased 911 call volumes and funding challenges. Any additional strain on paramedic services, including the financial impact through tariffs on ambulances, life-saving equipment and services, will only further weaken our country’s paramedic systems capacity and jeopardize patient outcomes. We urge the federal government to work with us to find a solution that protects public safety while maintaining a strong, stable paramedic service infrastructure."

-Kevin Smith, President, Paramedic Chiefs of Canada (PCC)

The Paramedic Chiefs of Canada (PCC), led by its Board of Directors, empowers members and leaders to make changes nationally in the Paramedic profession. The PCC provides a platform for sharing of information and encourages changes to policy where possible.

Our membership is composed of Paramedic leaders across Canada, with over 325 Paramedic Chiefs, managers, and Paramedics coast to coast. The mission of the PCC is to advance and align Paramedic leadership across Canada. We are the national voice advocating for Paramedic Services in Canada.

