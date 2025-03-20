SA businesses called to leverage British & Irish Lions Tour as final tickets released

Release date: 20/03/25

The British & Irish Lions match at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday 12 July is set to attract rugby fans from across the world, providing a major boost to local businesses and the State’s visitor economy.

An anticipated 52,000 people are expected to sell-out Adelaide Oval, while more fans fill local hotels, restaurants, bars, and pubs.

At four months out from the match, recent STR data shows forward booking occupancy for hotels across metropolitan Adelaide for 11 July and 12 July show an additional 8,489 rooms booked across the two nights as compared to the same time the year prior.

It comes as the final ticket allocation is released today for all matches of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Series. With 100 days to go until the first match on Australian soil, all ticket categories will be available for purchase.

The match on 12 July 2025 will be the first time the British & Irish Lions have visited South Australia since 1888, 137 years ago. The Lions will play an invitational side comprised of players from Australia and New Zealand – the first of its kind since 1989, in what is the most crucial tour game the week ahead of the first Test.

The last Australian Tour by the Lions in 2013 attracted an estimated 30-40,000 British and Irish supporters, generating an estimated $150 million for the Australian economy.

With the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, as well as New Zealand and Australia hitting the pitch, the British & Irish Lions match is set to help drive visitation from some of the State’s key international markets.

The United Kingdom is currently the State’s largest international tourism market for visitors, with 54,000 visitors to South Australia in the year to September 2024 – contributing $109 million to the visitor economy. New Zealand is also a key international market for the State, contributing $75 million annually.

City businesses can capitalise on the increased traffic before, during and after the game by extending trading hours to meet the demands of punters.

Business operators in Rundle Mall, Adelaide (5000) and North Adelaide (5006) can now register British & Irish Lions special events, offers, and change to opening hours via an Expression of Interest (EOI) to the Adelaide Economic Development Agency.

Registered events and deals will then be promoted via a dedicated webpage on Experience Adelaide, with businesses eligible to receive a complimentary promotional pack. EOIs can be submitted until 16 May via https://www.aedasa.com.au/blog/get-game-ready-for-rugby/.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

I encourage tourism businesses in the city and across the State to start thinking about how to take advantage of the influx of visitors from across the country and world that will be here exploring South Australia this July thanks to the British & Irish Lions match.

Whether it’s hosting the match on a big screen, offering something special for those visiting in team colours, or collaborating with others to offer an exciting event or offer, this is the time to get in front of key markets and showcase South Australia.

The importance of supporting these international events goes beyond the extra foot traffic at the time, it means more people are out there talking up how we are a must visit destination to their friends and families, helping to draw more visitors to our State for years to come.

Attributable to Greg Ratsch, General Manager Adelaide Economic Development Agency

To maximise the potential of this influx of visitors, it is crucial for local businesses to embrace the opportunity and consider staying open later and opening early on Sunday.

Businesses can capture the full range of customer spending, from early risers looking for breakfast to those eager to enjoy post-game festivities. Not only does this create more opportunities for immediate sales, but it also enhances Adelaide’s reputation as a city that offers a great experience throughout the day and night.

Additionally, AEDA is collaborating with the South Australian Tourism Commission to provide support for business activation and help businesses get into the rugby spirit. Those in postcodes 5000 and 5006 can complete the expression of interest form to receive a complimentary promotional pack and boost their visibility.