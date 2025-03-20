South Australia’s unemployment rate back in the threes

Release date: 20/03/25

South Australia’s unemployment rate remains near record lows, dipping back into the threes, well below the national average.

Data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), shows South Australia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7 per cent in February, down 0.4 percentage points.

It’s also 0.4 percentage points below the national average of 4.1 per cent, and the second lowest jobless rate of any state in the country, behind WA.

South Australia’s unemployment rate has only had a three in front of it 15 times since monthly records began 47 years ago. Each time has occurred under the Malinauskas Government.

There are currently more than 959,000 people employed in South Australia, 61,000 more than at the time of the State Election. Of these, 38,000 are employed full-time (62 per cent).

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This is a fantastic result, demonstrating South Australia’s economic success.

SA’s labour force continues to exhibit strength in the face of national economic headwinds.

A near record low unemployment rate is a sign that South Australians have confidence in the direction our state’s economy is heading.