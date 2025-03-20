New Urban Greening Strategy to expand Adelaide’s tree canopy and cool the metro

Release date: 20/03/25

A new Urban Greening Strategy for metropolitan Adelaide is being released today to grow the city’s tree canopy, cool urban areas and boost biodiversity in our suburbs.

Backed by an initial $1.5 million grant allocation, with contributions matched by five metro councils, it’s the first Greater Adelaide-wide strategy to address the loss of tree canopies.

With Adelaide experiencing increased average temperatures and a greater frequency of very hot days, it is vital we increase green spaces to help our city to stay liveable and cool.

Metropolitan Adelaide’s tree canopy cover is currently sits at just 17 per cent and the strategy aims to eventually increase this to 30 per cent.

The strategy is a crucial part of the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan released earlier this week. With metropolitan Adelaide’s population expected to grow by 670,000 people by 2050, the GARP identifies where 315,000 new homes can be located, creates a new northern parkland and ensures open space and sporting facilities are provided in new growth areas.

Urban greening includes conserving, restoring, and creating green infrastructure which is essential for Adelaide's liveability, economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.

Having more green spaces enhances the city's reputation, supports biodiversity and strengthens our response to climate change.

The grants will fund projects like the greening of the Banksia Park Sports Area’s carpark in the City of Tea Tree Gully, planting and water efficiency features for cooling around Symonds Reserve in the City of Onkaparinga, and plantings at the Walkley’s Corridor Development in the City of Salisbury.

The strategy was coordinated by Green Adelaide, on behalf of the South Australian Government, in collaboration with non-government stakeholders including arborists, builders, designers, planners and researchers.

For more about the Urban Greening Strategy and the Cooler, Greener, Wilder Grants visit: greenadelaide.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The launch of this strategy is an important step for metropolitan Adelaide towards a greener future and it is a credit to the commitment of many partners.

Urban greening isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s about keeping our city cool, supporting biodiversity, and improving the health and wellbeing of our communities, as well as maximising liveability and economic benefits.

These measures, shaped through extensive consultation, set bold targets that empower everyone to play their part in greening our city and driving meaningful action.

Attributable to Professor Chris Daniels, Chair, Green Adelaide Board

Work to deliver the strategy is already underway with six metropolitan councils today receiving $1.5 million through our Cooler, Greener, Wilder Grants program to deliver Adelaide’s Urban Greening Strategy

By joining forces, through Adelaide’s new Urban Greening Strategy, our capital city now has its first metro-wide plan to expand tree canopy, cool the city, and enhance biodiversity, as well as measures to track ongoing progress to create a more resilient and liveable city.

The grants will also support the delivery of more biodiversity-sensitive design features such as raingardens as part of the City of Charles Sturt’s Renown Park Living Streets project, the installation of more water inlets to support tree growth across the City of Unley, as well as plantings around the Pasadena Community Centre plus stormwater works by the City of Mitcham.

Attributable to Craig Holden, Chair, State Planning Commission

Green spaces and tree canopy are essential for creating liveable, sustainable communities — especially as Adelaide expands housing under the Housing Roadmap.

The new Greater Adelaide Regional Plan released earlier this week has been aligned with the Urban Greening Strategy to make sure our growing city remains a great place to live!