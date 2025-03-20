Visitor arrivals for February 2025

MACAU, March 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals decreased by 4.4% year-on-year to 3,147,184 in February 2025, mainly due to a relatively high comparison base resulting from the Chinese New Year holiday that lasted 8 days in mainland China in February last year. Overnight visitors (1,259,358) dropped by 11.7% year-on-year while same-day visitors (1,887,826) rose by 1.1%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.1 days; the duration of stay for overnight visitors (2.2 days) and same-day visitors (0.3 day) also remained unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from mainland China decreased by 6.4% year-on-year to 2,291,662 in February, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,331,091) reducing by 11.1%. Among the Mainland visitors, 120,002 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 30,677 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 9,262 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area fell by 3.2% year-on-year to 1,122,493. Visitors from the Taiwan region (67,951) rose by 14.4% year-on-year, while those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (579,843) dropped by 4.7%.

International visitors totalled 207,728 in February, up by 17.9% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from Indonesia (14,921), Malaysia (14,480), Thailand (11,261) and Singapore (6,762) rose by 19.6%, 18.1%, 25.5% and 25.2% year-on-year respectively, while those from the Philippines (38,847) decreased by 2.5%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (4,093) held stable year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (59,330) and Japan (14,444) grew by 41.8% and 26.2% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (10,561) went up by 6.6% year-on-year.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (2,579,462; 82% of total), sea (334,443; 10.6%) and air (233,279; 7.4%) showed respective year-on-year decreases of 1.5%, 21.8% and 6% in February.

In the first two months of 2025, a total of 6,793,745 visitor arrivals were recorded, up by 10.4% year-on-year; same-day visitors (4,043,105) grew by 20.8% while overnight visitors (2,750,640) dropped by 2%. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.0 day in the first two months, with the duration of stay for overnight visitors (2.2 days) and same-day visitors (0.3 day) remaining unchanged. The decrease in the overall average length of stay was attributed to the year-on-year growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors.