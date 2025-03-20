Commissioner Against Corruption Ao Ieong Seong met with Commissioner of Hong Kong ICAC Woo Ying-ming

MACAU, March 20 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, received the Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) of Hong Kong, Woo Ying-ming, today (20th March). Both sides agreed to further reinforce cooperation and join hands to promote the exchange among the anti-corruption agencies of the Greater Bay Area and external liaison.

Ao Ieong Seong pointed out that the CCAC of Macao and the ICAC of Hong Kong have been maintaining close cooperation in both undertakings and training activities over the years. The ICAC sent personnel to organise courses in Macao for several times and the CCAC also sent personnel to receive training in Hong Kong at invitation, which helped to enhance the law enforcement skills and capacity of the CCAC’s personnel. She hoped that communication between both sides would be strengthened continuously, and that both sides would jointly strengthen cooperation and liaison with other anti-corruption agencies in the Greater Bay Area, with a view to contributing to the coordinated development of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao and the better integration of the two Special Administrative Regions into the overall development of the country.

Woo Ying-ming stated that both sides have all along been maintaining good cooperation in the areas of mutual case assistance, system prevention and integrity education. Both sides would even, for the first time, send their personnel for an external visit together at the invitation of Brazil to organise an anti-corruption training course for its anti-corruption agency late this month. He agreed that both sides should maintain close cooperation with each other and work together to strengthen liaison and communication with anti-corruption agencies in the Greater Bay Area and worldwide.

During the meeting, both sides also had in-depth exchange in integrity promotion. Other participants from the CCAC included the Deputy Commissioner cum Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Wong Kim Fong, the Chief of the Cabinet, Chan In Chio and the Head of the Investigation Department 2, Lei Tong Leong. When it came to the ICAC, participants included the Deputy Commissioner and Head of Operations, Yau Shu-chun and the Principal Corruption Prevention Officer of the Corruption Prevention Department, Hui Cheung-yu.