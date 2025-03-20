Optimove’s 4th Annual Heptagon Award Winners for CRM Marketing Excellence Announced Including New Category: Positionless Marketer of the Year

The 4th annual Heptagons held at Optimove Connect 2025 recognize outstanding CRM marketing campaigns, teams, and individuals driving Positionless Marketing

London, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, today announced the winners of its 4th annual Heptagon Awards for CRM Marketing Excellence, held at Optimove Connect 2025 in London. The Heptagon Awards recognize the best campaigns, teams, and individuals who are redefining CRM marketing with data-driven, AI-powered, and Positionless Marketing strategies. A new award was added for 2025, the Positionless Marketer of the Year.

Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently.

The Heptagon winners were selected based on their approach to CRM Marketing, incremental revenue impact, and smart marketing orchestration. Each was awarded a custom-engraved Heptagon Trophy, recognizing their excellence in CRM marketing.

The 2025 Heptagon Award Winners:

Best Marketing Campaign Awards

Best Email Campaign: Blain's Farm & Fleet

Blain's Farm & Fleet Best Multichannel Campaign: Funstage (Gametwist)

Funstage (Gametwist) Best Use of AI for Marketing Orchestration: Atlantic City

Atlantic City Best High-Impact Campaign: Lottomatica

Top Individual Marketer Awards:

CRM Rising Star: Elisabeth Johansson, Musti Group

Elisabeth Johansson, Musti Group Best Positionless Marketer: Maciej Muras, Entain - STS S.A.

Maciej Muras, Entain - STS S.A. Best CRM Executive: Claus Hansen, Entain - BetMGM

Best Marketing Team Awards:

Best Martech Ecosystem: DAZN

DAZN Best CRM Team: Sephora

"The Heptagon Awards celebrate the best in CRM marketing—brands and individuals who push marketing boundaries by embracing the latest technology to deliver hyper personalized experiences for their customers. The result is that these winners are model marketing organizations that drive customer loyalty and lifetime value," said Varda Tirosh, Chief Customer Officer at Optimove. "The winners exemplify this approach that is foundational in executing Positionless Marketing. Congratulations to all—your innovation is shaping the future of CRM marketing."

About Optimove

Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, go to Optimove.com

