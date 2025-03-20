Continued momentum for Oxford Metrics’ smart manufacturing division

20 March 2025

Oxford Metrics plc (LSE: OMG), the smart sensing and software company servicing life sciences, entertainment, engineering and smart manufacturing markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Simon Gunter as managing director of our smart manufacturing division. The Group also announces that Industrial Vision Systems (“IVS”) has secured three contracts for global contact lens manufacturers with a combined value of c. £1.6 million (contained within current FY25 market expectations).

Appointment of managing director, smart manufacturing

Dr Simon Gunter has been appointed managing director of our smart manufacturing division, to lead and build the Group’s position in this important market and growth area. Simon is an experienced c-level leader with an extensive track record of growing early-stage technology businesses and successfully implementing change through business transformation, strategy and direction, M&A, and launching innovative products.

Simon has held executive board positions at Evinox Holding, Minibems, Nomad Digital and AlertMe and senior leadership positions at companies including Tiscali, Pirelli and 360networks, across the UK, Europe and North America.

Contact lens inspection contracts

IVS has secured three contracts for well-known, global, contact lens manufacturers. We are pleased to see that two of these contracts are with existing customers expanding their relationship with IVS. The third contract is with a new customer in contact lens manufacturing, as companies within IVS’ addressable market recognise the value of IVS’ specialised machine vision inspection systems for automated quality control.

Under the contracts, IVS will supply non-contact inspection systems enabling the manufacturers to automatically detect lens defects, errors and other irregularities, ensuring ‘right first time’ products. These inspection systems offer state-of-the-art checking, guidance and sorting using machine learning AI techniques, optimising line efficiency and increasing yield, while guaranteeing contact lens production quality.

Imogen O’Connor, CEO of Oxford Metrics, said, “Having established our presence in the smart manufacturing market, Simon, our new smart manufacturing managing director, brings a great deal of experience and will be a fantastic addition to the team as we work together to help build and capture more of this growth market.

I am also pleased to announce the recent contract wins; as demand for machine vision inspection continues to grow, manufacturers are increasingly turning to IVS’ technology to automate complex visual tasks, detect defects, and ensure quality products. The opportunity for inspection automation in manufacturing sectors such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, automotive and aerospace is very exciting, as smart manufacturing becomes the standard.”

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world's top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide. Founded in 1984, we started our journey in healthcare, expanded into entertainment, winning an OSCAR® and an Emmy®, moved into defence, engineering and smart manufacturing. We have a strong track record of creating value by incubating, growing and then augmenting through acquisition, unique technology businesses.

The Group trades through its market-leading division Vicon, Industrial Vision Systems, and recently acquired, The Sempre Group. Vicon is a world leader in motion measurement analysis to thousands of customers worldwide, including Red Bull, Imperial College London, Dreamscape Immersive, Industrial Light & Magic, and NASA. Industrial Vision Systems is a specialist in machine vision software and technology for high precision, automated quality control systems trusted by blue-chip, smart manufacturing companies across the globe including BD, DePuy, Jaguar Land Rover, Johnson & Johnson, Zytronic and Alkegen. Sempre is a measurement specialist solving manufacturing challenges across multiple industries. Through their expert in-house consultants and partnerships with over 25 well-known manufacturers including Jenoptik, Renishaw and Micro-Vu, Sempre offers an extensive range of products and software to customers in aerospace, automotive, medical, energy and precision engineering.

The Group is headquartered in Oxford with offices in the United Kingdom, United States and Germany. Since 2001, Oxford Metrics (LSE: OMG), has been a quoted company listed on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information about Oxford Metrics, visit www.oxfordmetrics.com.

