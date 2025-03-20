Mesotherapy Market to Reach USD 1,293.2 Million by 2034, Growing at 10.2% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Cost-Effective Nature of the Treatments is Seeing Mesotherapy’s Status Rise

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mesotherapy market is estimated to be US$ 489.4 million in 2024. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2034. The mesotherapy market is forecasted to increase in valuation to reach US$ 1,293.2 million by 2034.The obsession with appearances continues unabated as such beauty treatments increase in popularity. Mesotherapy has emerged as a significant form of appearance-enhancing treatment as alternatives are being sought to traditional cosmetics and surgeries.The disdain towards surgical treatment has led to the popularity of non-invasive procedures. Non-invasive procedures are preferred for improving appearances. Mesotherapy is a non-invasive procedure; thus, consumers' inclination towards non-invasive procedures benefits the market. The non-invasive nature of the treatment also makes mesotherapy a pain-free procedure for patients, another booster for the market.Surgeries and other treatment options often require a considerable sum of money to be invested on the part of patients. Mesotherapy, on the other hand, offers cost-effective solutions such as creams, gels, masks, and many more that do not burn a hole in consumers' pockets. The treatment's relatively low price is another factor helping mesotherapy conquer more of the beauty treatment market.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9596 Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global mesotherapy market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% through 2034. The North American mesotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2034.The mesotherapy industry is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% in China over the forecast period. The mesotherapy industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2034, similar to the United States. Based on product type, mesotherapy solution kits lead the market, with an expected market share of 38.1% in 2024.“Social media is playing an ever-increasing part in inflecting beauty trends among consumers. Beauty influencers on social media are often responsible for consumers' choices regarding beauty treatments and cosmetic products. These beauty influencers often recommend alternative and cost-effective treatments, and mesotherapy is one such option being recommended. Thus, market players can take the opportunity provided by social media to expand the consumer base.” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Mesotherapy Market:The key players in the mesotherapy market include Laboratories FILORGO SA, INSTITUTE BCN, mesoskinline, Koru Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Fusion Meso, TOSKANI COSMETICS, Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., Ostar Beauty Sci-Tech Co Ltd., Aemesso U.S.A. Corp, Perse Belle, Dermo Aroma, Pluryal, Messoessence, Novaderm, Dermaqual, Allergan, Maypharm Co., and Galderma LaboratoriesRaising Awareness About the Benefits of Mesotherapy a Primary Concern for Market:Market players are focused on raising the profile of mesotherapy through social media and advertising campaigns. Leveraging Research and Development to develop novel treatments is also a key concern for market players. Some prominent companies in the market are Dermaqual, Allergan, Maypharm Co., and Galderma Laboratories.Some of the recent developments in the market are:In January 2022, Galderma Laboratories acquired ALASTIN Skincare, Inc.In November 2021, MENNUS, a mesotherapy-influenced cosmetic product, was launched by Maypharm Co., Ltd.Growth Drives for Mesotherapy Market:The Mesotherapy Market is registering consistent growth owing to the increase in demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatments. The growing interest among consumers towards non-surgical treatments for tackling skin rejuvenation, hair loss, and reduction of fat has been a key driver of market growth. Improving awareness regarding aesthetic treatments along with technological innovation in mesotherapy solutions like bespoke serums and novel delivery mechanisms is also augmenting demand. Also, the growing disposable income and increasing medical tourism industry, especially in markets such as Europe and Asia-Pacific, are driving market growth.Further, the growing use of mesotherapy in dermatology and pain relief is expanding its uses beyond cosmetics. The incorporation of biotechnology in mesotherapy products, improving efficacy and safety, is a major driver drawing more consumers and practitioners. Supportive regulatory policies and higher investments in R&D are also facilitating new product development, which is making mesotherapy a favorite among dermatologists and aesthetic physicians. As the popularity of non-invasive procedures is on the rise, the market for mesotherapy is likely to grow at a greater pace in the years to come.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products market , valued at US$ 12.5 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 23 billion by 2033, growing at a 6.3% CAGR.The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to reach $39.75 billion in 2024 and grow at a 20.7% CAGR to $260 billion by 2034, according to Fact.MR.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 