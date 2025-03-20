Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai and ZANROO Forge Alliance to Ignite AI Innovation in Southeast Asia

SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its leading enterprise AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has recently entered into a strategic partnership with ZANROO MALAYSIA SDN. BHD. (“ZANROO”), a fast-growing marketing technology company in Southeast Asia. This collaboration intends to drive the adoption and application of AI solutions in the region through joint business scenario solutions, thematic campaigns, and regional joint branding efforts.

GPTBots.ai and ZANROO are excited to embark on this strategic partnership, which promises to unlock new opportunities for AI solutions in Southeast Asia. Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with ZANROO, a company with strong and rich experiences in the Southeast Asian market. This alliance will enable us to deliver exceptional AI solutions and drive digital transformation in the region."

Carter Lim, COO of ZANROO, also shared his perspective on the partnership, highlighting the potential for growth and innovation that this alliance brings. "This partnership with GPTBots.ai is a significant step forward for ZANROO. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to create innovative AI solutions that address the unique needs of Southeast Asian businesses. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will shape the future of AI in the region," he said.

The partnership between GPTBots.ai and ZANROO will focus on several key areas:

New AI-Driven Business Solutions: The two companies will collaborate to develop AI-powered solutions tailored to the unique needs of Southeast Asian businesses. By combining the advanced AI solutions of GPTBots.ai with ZANROO's deep understanding of the local market, they aim to create innovative applications that boost operational efficiency and enhance customer engagement. Strategic AI Awareness Campaigns: To raise awareness and promote the adoption of AI technologies, GPTBots.ai and ZANROO will launch a series of thematic campaigns. These campaigns will showcase the latest AI advancements and their practical applications, leveraging both online and offline channels to reach a broader audience in the region. Unified Regional Brand Presence: Building a strong regional brand is a cornerstone of the partnership. By integrating their brands and collaborating closely, GPTBots.ai and ZANROO will create a unified presence in Southeast Asia. This joint branding effort will not only enhance their market visibility but also strengthen their competitive edge in the region.



This strategic partnership marks a significant step in GPTBots.ai's global expansion strategy. By working closely with ZANROO, GPTBots.ai will unlock new opportunities for AI solutions in Southeast Asia, ultimately contributing to the region's digital transformation and intelligent upgrades.

About ZANROO

Founded in 2013, ZANROO has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing marketing technology companies in Southeast Asia. Specializing in data technology, ZANROO leverages online, offline, and real-time data to enhance human-computer interactions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of data analytics software that collects consumer data from various platforms, including social media, to help brands design and execute their marketing campaigns. By integrating and unifying data from multiple sources, ZANROO provides actionable insights that drive more effective marketing strategies.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots.ai aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots.ai also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.

To know more, please visit https://www.gptbots.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

