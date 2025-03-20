Quantexa Secures Top Ten Spot in Chartis’ 2025 Financial Crime and Compliance 50 Rankings

Quantexa lands category leader positions in Entity Management, Data Enrichment, and Augmented Analytics

LONDON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, has been recognized as one of the top 10 vendors in the prestigious Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance 50 (FCC50) report.

Securing 7th place overall, Quantexa continues to solidify its position as a key player in the growing Financial Crime and Compliance market segment. Quantexa’s AI-powered solutions also received category leadership awards for data enrichment, entity management augmented analytics, as well as receiving an award for vertical and segment excellence in Capital Markets.

This recognition comes at an important time for Quantexa, as the company continues to build momentum off the recently completed a $175 million Series F investment round, valuing the British tech company at a total valuation of $2.6 billion. In recent weeks, Quantexa made two major announcements further extending the innovation and capabilities they are offering to tier 1, mid-size, and community banks with:

Q Assist : A context-aware generative AI solution suite designed to democratize access to trusted data, augment decision-making, and provide real-time insights to front-line teams, which will be available for Early Access in April 2025.

and Quantexa Cloud : A comprehensive suite of native SaaS industry solutions, launching with Quantexa Cloud AML on Microsoft Azure, now available for Customer Preview. This innovative solution, developed in close collaboration with community and mid-size banks in the US, streamlines and modernizes anti-money laundering workflows for faster time to value and strengthened compliance.

Quantexa’s rapid growth underscores the demand for its DI Platform, helping enterprises and government agencies scale AI and data initiatives with greater speed and success. Clients select Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform to ensure they can build a unified and trusted data foundation to operationalize AI-enabled decisioning for better outcomes across their KYC, AML, fraud, and customer intelligence efforts.

This year’s Chartis report evaluates the top 50 vendors in financial crime and compliance technology, focusing on their ability to innovate in areas like fraud detection, sanctions screening, and KYC compliance. Chartis assess the top vendors regarding their general market influence, technological innovation, breath of clients, USP, and functionality. Quantexa's high rankings in both core technology and innovation further highlight the company’s industry-leading approach to tackling financial crime. These strengths are built on its ability to provide financial institutions with critical contextual intelligence, enabling them to stay ahead of emerging threats in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Alexon Bell, Chief Product Officer (FinCrime) at Quantexa, said: "We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized as a leader in the financial crime and compliance technology space by Chartis. At Quantexa, we are committed to helping our banking customers break down data and organizational silos to deploy trusted AI from the back to the front office to better understand customer behaviors, mitigate financial crime risk, and fight fraud with efficiency and effectiveness.”

Commenting on the report, Nick Vitchev, Research Director at Chartis, said: "Quantexa’s continued recognition in the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance 50 ranking reflects its strong leadership in the financial crime risk management landscape. Its leading position in key areas such as data enrichment, entity management, and augmented analytics demonstrates a commitment to innovation and delivering high-value solutions to financial institutions. With financial crime threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, Quantexa’s ability to unify data and enhance contextual decision-making is a significant differentiator in the market."

