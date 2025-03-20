Automotive E-Commerce Market to Hit USD 343.13 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 16.6%

Automotive E Commerce Market

North America dominated the global market with a share of 33.84% in 2023.” — Fortune Business Insghts

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive e-commerce market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching USD 343.13 billion by 2032 and growing at a CAGR of 16.6%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for omni-channel insights and a growing preference among consumers for online purchasing. Furthermore, the rise of online sales for automotive parts, fueled by the increasing digitalization trend, is expected to contribute to the market's expansion.The automotive e-commerce market is growing rapidly due to a number of factors, including the growing popularity of online shopping, advances in technology, increased competition. These factors have created a highly competitive market that is characterized by innovation and personalized products and services. As the trend towards online purchasing continues to grow, the automotive e-commerce market is expected to continue expanding at a rapid pace in the years to come.Get a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-e-commerce-market-105728 Drivers & Restraints:Increasing Demand for Omni-channel Insights to Bolster Market ExpansionThe wide availability of automotive components, automobiles, and accessories boosts the global market. The swelling consumer inclination for online purchasing coupled with rising automotive parts online sales due to growing digitalization is expected to fortify the global automotive e-commerce market growth. The improving per capita income levels of consumers in developing and developed nations are expected to complement market expansion during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising trend of buying automotive components through third-party vendors, such as Alibaba, Amazon.com, and others, have amplified the demand for omni-channel insights, which is likely to proliferate the market expansion in the coming years. However, the intensifying availability of counterfeit automotive components and parts may hinder the market expansion in the upcoming years.Competitive Landscape:Amazon.com Inc. is the Foremost Player in the MarketThe highly fragmented market embraces key market players’ presence, including Amazon.com, Advance Auto Parts, eBay Inc., Delticom AG, and others. Amazon.com Inc. is the foremost market player with the highest share in the market. The major market players adopt ingenious strategies, including expansions, acquisitions, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and others to magnify their global reach. For instance, O’Reilly Automotive signed a stock purchase agreement with Mayoreo de Autopartes y Aceites S.A. de C.V. (Mayasa) in August 2019 to expand its presence outside the U.S. market.Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-e-commerce-market-105728 Segments:Engine Components Segment to Dominated due to Growing Numbers of Aging VehiclesBy component type, the market is fragmented into electrical products, interior accessories, tries & wheels, engine components, and infotainment & multimedia. Out of these, the engine components segment is predicted to attain the highest growth due to the rising number of ageing vehicles.Third-Party Vendors Segment Flourish Due to their Exceptional ServicesOn the basis of vendor type, the market is divided into third-party vendor and OEM vendor. Amongst these, the third-party vendor segment is projected to garner enormous growth due to their exceptional services and rapid delivery.Passenger Car Segment to Bestride Due to Globally Rising Vehicle SalesOn the basis of vehicle type, the market is trifurcated into two-wheeler, commercial vehicle, and passenger car. The passenger car segment is estimated to exhibit remarkable growth due to the passenger vehicle sales worldwide. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-e-commerce-market-105728 Regional Insights:North America to Lead Global Market Due to Increasing E-commerce SalesNorth America is predicted to bestride the global automotive e-commerce market share due to the mounting consumer demand for luxury and premium vehicles. Additionally, the presence of a robust infrastructure and increasing e-commerce sales are expected to favor the region’s market expansion.Asia Pacific is projected to attain immense growth due to favorable partnerships and collaborations between the government and private firms. The increasing investments in the automotive industry are likely to complement market expansion.Key Takeaways:• Increasing Consumer Comfort with Online Purchasing to Positively Influence the Growth of the Market• Increasing Share of Counterfeiting of Automotive Parts Will Be a Restraint for the Market Growth• Engine Components Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Number of Aging Vehicles• Passenger Car Segment to Remain at Forefront Due to Increasing Sales Worldwide• Key Market Players to Focus on Collaborations and Partnership Strategies to Gain Competitive EdgeKey Industry Development:• January 2024 - FordDirect, a joint venture between Ford dealers, Lincoln retailers, and Ford Motor Company, unveiled its latest e-commerce platform, 'The Shop’ to assist dealers in navigating the evolving landscape of the retail automotive business. The Shop, powered by FordDirect, offers dealers a centralized platform featuring vetted vendors with prenegotiated prices for essential products and services.• December 2023 - Transtar Holding Company formed NexaMotion Group. This group will look for automotive aftermarket businesses that serve automotive professionals with parts through distribution and e-commerce solutions, including Transtar Industries, Transend, C&M Auto Parts, King-O-Matic, TransMart, RECONTM, and Pro-King Automotive Products.A list of prominent Automotive e-commerce manufacturers operating in the global market:• O’Reilly Auto Parts (U.S.)• Amazon (U.S.)• Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)• AutoZone, Inc. (U.S.)• Advance Auto Parts (U.S.)• Delticom AG (Germany)• eBay Inc. (U.S.)• Walmart (U.S.)• Bosch Auto Parts (Germany)• Flipkart (India)Explore Our Trending Reports: Reverse Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2032 Passenger Cars Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2032

