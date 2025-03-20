Crowdfunding Market Size to Reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2032

Crowdfunding Market Size

Global crowdfunding market size is poised to grow from USD 1.83 billion in 2025 to USD 4.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast.

North America dominated the global market with a share of 40.% in 2024.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global crowdfunding market size was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.83 billion in 2025 to USD 4.45 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.Launch of reward-based campaigns for crowdfunding by large businesses is expected to propel market growth. Increasing usage of social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Instagram is anticipated to fuel market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Crowdfunding Market Forecast, 2025-2032.”Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/crowdfunding-market-107129 Key Takeaways:• The crowdfunding market is expected to experience significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 1.83 billion in 2025 to USD 4.45 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 13.5%.• The expansion of crowdfunding activities on social media platforms plays a vital role in fueling the demand for upcoming crowdfunding projects.• Reward-based crowdfunding allows creators to raise seed capital via online platforms, offering investors a "perk" or gift for their financial contribution. This approach is considered pre-sales, where a project, individual, or company raises funds by offering non-monetary rewards to backers, thereby boosting market growth.• Major platforms such as GoFundMe, Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Double the Donation, and Fundable have achieved high name recognition, contributing to market growth.Drivers and Restraints:Growing Adoption of Social Media Channels and Integration with AI to Drive Market ExpansionThe growing adoption of social media sites for fundraising is expected to fuel the growth of the crowdfunding industry. Social media and tech advancements, including AI and blockchain, have facilitated the sector's growth by providing increased transparency, security, and visibility. Social media sites like Twitter (formerly X), Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and TikTok are fast becoming indispensable resources for fundraising, making it possible to engage directly with potential backers with ease using targeted campaigns and live events.Additionally, increasing internet penetration, extensive use of smartphones, and the development of the peer-to-peer (P2P) model of crowdfunding are anticipated to drive market growth. The advent of decentralized finance (DeFi) and token-based crowdfunding is also transforming the industry, providing alternative funding solutions without intermediaries.But rising security issues, including data breaches, fraud, and regulatory issues, are major challenges to market growth. Tighter compliance regulations and improved cybersecurity will be key to maintaining the long-term growth of the crowdfunding market in 2025 and beyond.List of Key Crowdfunding Companies Profiled:• SeedInvest Technology, LLC (U.S.)• Double the Donation (U.S)• Kickstarter (U.S.)• LegalVision Pty Ltd. (Australia)• GoFundMe (U.S.)• Indiegogo, Inc. (U.S.)• Fundable (U.S.)• RealCrowd (U.S.)• Crowdcube (U.K.)• Patreon (U.S.)Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/crowdfunding-market-107129 Crowdfunding Market Segmentation:By Type• Equity-based• Debt-based• Blockchain-based• OthersBy End-user• Startups• NGOs• IndividualsBy Region• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa• South AmericaRegional Insights:North America to Dominate Market Share with Growing Startup Ecosystem and Regulatory SupportNorth America is anticipated to retain its leading role in the market share of crowdfunding, fueled by the rising number of startup firms and the existence of prominent industry players like GoFundMe, Indiegogo Inc., and Real Crowd. The continent continues to see growth in tech-oriented and socially relevant crowdfunding campaigns, more so in industries such as healthcare, sustainability, and artificial intelligence. Furthermore, regulatory developments, such as enhanced policies on equity crowdfunding and blockchain fundraising, will continue to drive market expansion.Asia Pacific to See Fast Growth with Increasing Digital Infrastructure and Fintech InnovationsThe Asia Pacific is set to see dramatic growth as the number of startups, new projects, and internet penetration continues to rise. The region is boosted by advances in digital payment methods, entrepreneurship government support, and the increasing demand for alternative finance options. New economies like India, China, and Southeast Asian countries are increasingly becoming hotbeds for crowdfunding, especially real estate, arts and culture initiatives, and technology startups. In addition, the convergence of blockchain and artificial intelligence on crowdfunding platforms is likely to simplify transactions and provide increased security, drawing in more investors.Europe to Demonstrate Steady Growth in the Face of Tightening Regulations and Market MaturityEurope is expected to demonstrate stable growth, as the adoption of crowdfunding as a mainstream financing tool continues to rise. The area is seeing the roll-out of new legislation, including the European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation (ECSPR), which is enabling a more unified and transparent crowdfunding environment. Increasing acceptance of equity-based crowdfunding and projects with sustainability themes, especially renewable energy and social ventures, is additionally driving market growth. Though the regulatory environment continues to be complex, market maturity and investor sentiment are likely to propel gradual growth in the next few years.Get a Quote - Crowdfunding Market:Related Keywords: Crowdsourced Testing Market Size, Share, Trend 2032 Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Share, Trend 2021-2028About Us:Fortune Business Insights™ provides strategic corporate analysis and precise data, assisting organizations of all sizes promptly to make well-informed decisions. Our reports combine comprehensive market studies enriched with relevant data crafted by our seasoned analysts and consultants utilizing industry-leading research tools and methodologies. To this end, we offer services that are designed to help organizations uncover hidden opportunities and comprehend existing competitive challenges.

