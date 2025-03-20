Electric Vehicle (EV) Ducts Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1,180.9 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Ducts Market is projected to witness a growth rate of 13.4% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 1,180.9 million by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Ducts Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (million US$) 1,180.9 Growth (CAGR) 13.4% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Ducts Market:

The global electric vehicle (EV) ducts market is segmented based on vehicle type, application type, manufacturing process type, material type, pressure type, powertrain type, & region

Based on vehicle type: The automotive ducts market is segmented into LV and M&HCV based on vehicle type. LV (light vehicle) includes passenger cars and LCV (light commercial vehicles). LV is expected to remain the market's demand generator during the forecast period. The higher production volume of passenger cars and LCVs (light commercial vehicles) and the growing adoption of EVs are the key factors in the LV segment's dominance.

Other factors include rising demand for cabin comfort and air quality, stringent regulation requirements for fuel efficiency and emissions, advancements in technology for duct material, and the requirement of advanced ducts for cooling batteries, motors, and power electronics.

Based on application type: The market is segmented by application type into HVAC ducts, under-the-hood ducts, battery management ducts, and others. HVAC duct is likely to hold the dominant market position during the forecast period. The significant applications of ducts in EVs include battery management, thermal management for motors and inverters, and cabin air management (HVAC ducts).

HVAC ducts are primarily made with plastics (polypropylene or polyethylene plastics). The instrument panel duct is the most significant application of ducts in an automobile in the HVAC area. Other major HVAC ducts generating a noticeable demand are roof ducts, console ducts, and pillar ducts.

Based on manufacturing process type: The market is segmented by manufacturing process type into blow molding, injection molding, thermoforming, and others. Blow molding is expected to remain the most dominant manufacturing process in the market during the forecast period.

Blow molding is the most economical process for producing plastic ducts. The equipment cost is lower, and the manufacturing cost per duct is lower than that of ducts manufactured through other processes (thermoforming and rotational molding).

Based on material type: The market is segmented by material type into plastic ducts, foam ducts, and others. Plastic ducts are likely to be the most preferred material in the market during the forecast period. Key plastics used to make ducts with or without reinforcements are polyamide (PA), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), and polyphenylene sulfide (PPS). Foam ducts are likely to remain the second-largest segment by 2030. The demand for plastic ducts is growing due to their weight reduction, cost-effective production, design flexibility, corrosion resistance, and thermal and acoustic insulation.

Based on pressure type: The market is segmented into low-pressure ducts and high-pressure ducts. Low-pressure ducts are likely to hold the dominant position in the market during the forecast period.

Low-pressure ducts include HVAC ducts, such as instrumental panel ducts, console ducts, roof ducts, and pillar ducts; some under-the-hood ducts, such as clean air ducts and dirty air ducts; and ducts covered under the others segment, such as radio cooling ducts and brake ducts. High-pressure ducts are majorly used in under-the-hood application areas.

Based on powertrain type: The market is segmented into BEV and hybrid. Hybrid vehicles are expected to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period.

Key factors for the dominance of hybrid vehicles include higher production of hybrid vehicles in total EV production, the requirement of more complex duct systems for thermal management, government incentives and policies, and affordability and consumer preference.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant region, and Europe is likely to remain in the second-dominant position in the market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The EV ducts market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Regarding the region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to maintain its unassailable lead in the market, with China being the engine’s propeller. The regional dominance is due to the high production and adoption of passenger cars and LCVs, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, the presence of key EV manufacturers (such as BYD, NIO, Toyota, and Hyundai), government incentives and policies, and massive investment in EV infrastructure in the region.

Likewise, Europe and North America are also projected to generate sizeable demand for EV ducts during the forecast period. Germany, France, and The UK are known for their advanced technologies in the EV.



Electric Vehicle (EV) Ducts Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The growing electric vehicle production.

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles aided by environmental concerns, government incentives, improvements in EV technology, stringent environmental regulations, and growing EV charging infrastructure.

Increasing focus on thermal management, advancements in HVAC systems, aerodynamic efficiency requirements

Increasing demand for lightweight yet durable ducts is another factor driving the market's growth.



Top Companies in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Ducts Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players across the region. Some key players manufacture EV ducts on a contract basis with OEMs. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

ABC Group Inc.

Hutchinson

MANN+HUMMEL Group

Continental AG

MAHLE GmbH

ElringKlinger AG

Awkel Automotive



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Ducts Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



