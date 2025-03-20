Correctional Services and NSPCA strengthen collaboration on animal welfare

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) held a constructive engagement on 18 March 2025 discussing matters related to the welfare of animals on agricultural farms under the management of Correctional Services. DCS has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the humane treatment of animals and enhancing their conditions in collaboration with the NSPCA.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both parties to engage openly and address the concerns raised by the NSPCA. The Department of Correctional Services has taken steps to address the Warnings issued by the NSPCA at various agricultural farms and is committed to improving the welfare of the animals in its care.

Both institutions have agreed to strengthen collaboration going forward to enhance monitoring and compliance with animal welfare standards. While some of the challenges identified require immediate attention, others, particularly those linked to infrastructural upgrades on aging farms, will necessitate medium-to-long-term interventions. Work is already in progress to improve conditions in line with best practices and applicable regulations.

The National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, emphasized the department’s commitment to responsible agricultural practices, stating, “We appreciate the concerns raised by the NSPCA and value their expertise in ensuring the humane treatment of animals. DCS remains committed to making the necessary improvements and working closely with the NSPCA to uphold high welfare standards.”

Similarly, Marcelle Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of the NSPCA, welcomed the Department’s responsiveness and commitment to collaboration. “The NSPCA acknowledges the steps taken by the Department of Correctional Services in addressing our animal welfare concerns. We are committed to working together to ensure sustained improvements in the welfare of animals on these farms,” she stated. Training will also be offered to Correctional Services to improve the welfare of the animals kept at Correctional Centres.

Both institutions are optimistic about the positive impact of this strengthened partnership and will continue to engage constructively in ensuring the highest standards of animal welfare are maintained.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

DCS National Spokesperson

Jacques Peacock

Cell: 082 828 0337

NSPCA Communications Manager

#GovZAUpdates