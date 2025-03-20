President Cyril Ramaphosa extends heartfelt condolences on loss of Mr Ashwin Trikamjee

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Ashwin Trikamjee, President of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and Chairperson of the National Religious Leaders Forum.

The President offers his condolences to the family, friends and associates of this outstanding icon of service to our nation who has passed on at the age of 80.

Mr Trikamjee was an attorney who served as president of the then Natal Law Society, president of the Association of Law Societies of SA, chairperson of the African Regional Forum of the International Bar Association and member of the Human Rights Committee of the IBA.

As a Black Consciousness activist, he also led the Durban Central component of the Natal Indian Congress, and he was a vice-president of the South African Football Association.

Mr Trikamjee’s deep spiritual devotion extended beyond his Hindu affiliation as he advocated tolerance and collaboration among the diverse religious communities in our country.

President Ramaphosa said: “Ashwin Trikamjee led a life of diverse pursuits which he exercised to improve the lives of communities and the impact of organisations in which he served.

“We will miss his gentle, serene presence, wise counsel and humble yet industrious service to many sectors of our nation.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

