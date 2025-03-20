Minister Siviwe Gwarube hands over new toilets and inspect progress on eradicating the safe initiative backlog in the Eastern Cape schools, 20 Mar

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, will be in the Eastern Cape on the eve of Human Rights Day to oversee efforts to ensure that learners and teachers have access to safe and dignified sanitation in schools.

The Minister will hand over newly built toilets at Ntlukuhla Junior Secondary School in Mthatha and Nombizo Primary School in Tsolo before going to inspect construction progress at Emarhambeni Junior Secondary School in Qumbu. This is part of the Minister’s commitment to be on the ground during the final phase of the eradication of pit latrines in schools that remain on the SAFE Initiative backlog list.

This visit underscores her department’s commitment to upholding the human rights of every child to a safe learning environment. The Minister’s programme will commence at Ntlukuhla Primary School in Mthatha.

Members of the media are invited to attend the School Visits as follows:

Date: 20 March 2025

Venue: Ntlukuhla Primary School, Mthatha, Eastern Cape

Time: 08:30

