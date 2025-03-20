Minister Senzo Mchunu hosts Ministerial Stakeholder Engagement with Stock Theft Unit Commanders and key stakeholders, 20 Mar

Submit Release
The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, will host a Ministerial Stakeholder Engagement with Stock Theft Unit Commanders and key stakeholders to address the growing challenges posed by stock theft in South Africa. The meeting will bring together Premiers, Members of the Executive Council (MECs), and senior officials from the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Free State provinces, along with law enforcement representatives and key stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

The purpose of the engagement is to discuss the escalating problem of stock theft, review current intervention measures, and explore additional strategies to combat this type of crime, which continues to have a devastating impact on local economies, communities, and farmers.

Stakeholders will also deliberate on the effectiveness of existing laws and enforcement mechanisms and identify potential collaborative actions to strengthen the response to stock theft.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date:    Thursday, 20 March 2025
Time:    09:30
Venue: Kopano Nokeng Lodge, Bloemfontein, Free State

For more information, contact:

Ms Kamogelo Mogotsi, Spokesperson for the Minister of Police 
Cell: 076 523 0085

Head of Communications, Major-General Phokane 
Cell: 083 645 6252 

Free State Spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele 
Cell: 082 466 7396

