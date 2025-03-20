Minister Dean Macpherson hosts EPWP Listening Tour, 20 Mar

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will launch the next leg of his Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Listening Tour in Upington, Northern Cape, on Thursday, 20 March 2025. Following the Listening Tour, the Minister will conduct an oversight visit to the construction of a new Magistrate’s Court in Keimoes, at the request of the Department of Justice & Constitutional Development.

The Minister will be joined by the Northern Cape MEC for Public Works, Fufe Makatong, and ZF Mgcawu District Municipality Mayor, Maryna Basson.

The nationwide EPWP Listening Tour aims to engage directly with communities about their experiences with the programme, addressing challenges and gathering insights to inform a re-imagined EPWP focused on long-term socio-economic empowerment.

Media are invited to attend as follows:

EPWP Listening Tour

Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Time: 10:00-12:00

Venue: Northern Cape Rural TVET College, Upington

Google Maps Address

Keimoes Magistrate Court Oversight Visit

Date: Thursday, 20 March 2025

Time: 14:00-16:00

Venue: Keimoes Magistrate Court, Northern Cape

Google Maps Address

For enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 766 0276

E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Lesego Moretlwe

EPWP PR & Communications

Cell: 082 957 3677

E-mail: Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA